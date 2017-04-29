Watch NY Giants draft pick win HS state wrestling title in 9 seconds

Dalvin Tomlinson was selected with the No. 55 pick by the New York Giants in the NFL Draft on Friday night. As good as a high school football player as he was for Henry County High (McDonough, Ga.), he might have been a wrestler.

Tomlinson, who played defensive line at Alabama, went 49-0 as a senior and 169-2 in his high school career. He is the first wrestler in state history to win three career state heavyweight titles.

And how did he cap it off – pinning his opponent in the Class AAA state championship match in nine seconds. Yes, nine seconds.

In football, he had 119 tackles as a senior with 12 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. He was ranked as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the Class of 2012 by 247Sports.

In high school, he was listed as 6-3 and 270 pounds. He also played the trumpet and the snare drum and had 3.9 grade point average.