Gibraltar dominates Florence | Girls Rdp

FISH CREEK – Gibraltar led 54-4 at halftime, and overwhelmed Florence 72-9 in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday.

Ida Whitney scored 15 points, Sheridan Ash scored 15 and Payton Pluff had 13 to pace the Vikings (9-7), who called off the dogs in the second half. Abby Sitte, Riley Haleen and Raina Haleen each added nine points.

Nobody scored more than two points for Florence (2-12).

Florence…4 5 – 9

Gibraltar…54 18 – 72

FLORENCE – Winney 2, Vassar 1, Peterson 2, Springer 2, Behrmann 2. FT: 1-4. F: 11.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 9, Whitney 15, Ri. Haleen 9, Helm 3, Ash 14, Ra. Haleen 9, Pluff 13. 3-pt: Ra. Haleen 1. FT: 9-19. F: 11.

Bonduel 68,

Shawano 46

BONDUEL – The Bears used a big first half to take the nonconference game.

Emily Sorenson scored a game-high 17 points for Bonduel (12-4). Danee Collier added 12 points and Brynn Reinke chipped in with 11 for the Bears.

The Hawks (9-7) were led in scoring by Kennedy Klemmens with 12 points.

Shawano…22 24 – 46

Bonduel…40 28 – 68

SHAWANO – Klemens 12, Williams 5, Buschman 1, DePerry 5, Ward 4, Hansen 3, Winos 3, Young 3 Gueths 10. 3-pt: Klemens 2, Winos 1, Young 1. FT: 24-33. F: 20.

BONDUEL – Collier 12, H Sorenson 6, E Sorenson 17, Wollenberg 2, Reinke 11, Wudtke 5, Pedersen 2, Berry 4, Guenther 7, Carpenter 2. 3-pt: Reinke 1, Guenther 1. FT: 16-28. F: 24. Fouled out: Wudtke.

Xavier 72,

G.B. West 42

APPLETON – The Wildcats trailed early and dropped the Bay Conference meeting.

Riley Resulta scored 14 points and Jazzlynn Koeller had 11 for West (2-13, 1-8).

Bekah VandeHey led Xavier (6-10, 5-4) with 15 points.

G.B. West…13 29 – 42

Xavier…38 34 – 72

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 11, King 5, VerHaagh 5, Resulta 14, Cornelius 5, Snyder 2. 3-pt: Koeller 2, VerHaagh 1, Resulta 1. FT: 11-17. F: 11. Fouled out: Koeller.

XAVIER – Bonneville 1, Vosters 2, VandeHey 15, Schmitt 2, Zubella 6, Sowin 2, Ceranski 2, Parks 2, Seidler 2, C. Dombrowski 9, S. Dombrowski 12, Weycker 13. 3-pt: VandeHey 1. FT: 9-12. F: 18.

Oconto 53, Sevastopol 11

INSTITUTE – The Blue Devils cruised in the Packerland Conference matchup Friday.

Becky Berth led Oconto (10-7, 4-6) with 13 points and Sydney Koch added 11.

Courtney Tebo scored all the Pioneers (1-12, 0-9) first-half points.

Oconto…18 35 – 53

Sevastopol…4 7 – 11

OCONTO – Jicha 7, Koch 11, Hornblad 2, Bucheger 6, Nereuhausen 7, Berth 13, Allen 7. 3-pt: Jicha 1, Koch 1, Bucheger 2. FT: 3-8. F: 10.

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 2, Tebo 4, Jorns 2, Estrada 1, LeClair 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 2-4. F: 10.