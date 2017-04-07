Calif. softball pitcher Gigi Mancha strikes out 21 in 7-inning game

Giana “Gigi” Mancha from Central High (Fresno, Calif.) had a unique pitching line in her team’s 5-0 victory against Clovis West.

No ball was put in play during the entire game.

Mancha finished with a no-hitter with 21 strikeouts and three walks.

“I had no idea how many strikeouts I had,” she said. “I never know until my coach tells me after the game.”

Those 21 strikeouts give her 125 in 74.2 innings as a senior with an ERA on 0.47.

For her varsity career, she has 618 strikeouts in 387.1 innings and a career ERA of 0.62.

Mancha, a senior bound for Boise State, is hitting .477 on the season. She plays shortstop when she’s not pitching.