Gilbert Mesquite cruises into 5A Conference girls basketball state final to face Phoenix Sierra Linda

The Gilbert Mesquite girls basketball team shook off some first-half struggles Wednesday to earn a trip to the 5A Conference state tournament final, defeating Scottsdale Chaparral, 72-49, at Grand Canyon University Arena.

For much of the first half, Mesquite didn’t show its usual high-scoring and crisp offense. For the first time since Jan. 13, the team scored fewer than 80 points as turnovers and missed opportunities kept Chaparral close early.

Mesquite headed to the locker rooms at halftime with just a 33-31 lead, but opened the second half with a 17-0 run that buried Chaparral.

“We talked (at halftime) about how our defense really needed to be strengthened,” Mesquite coach Candice Gonzalez said. “They came out, they bought in, we got some quick steals, showed a little bit of heart, and we were more focused.”

Mesquite won the third quarter, 25-7, and shut down the Chaparral offense. But the Mesquite offense also found a rhythm to make 65.4 percent of its shots in the second half after making just 44.1 percent in the first two quarters.

“We decided we needed to get in the post more, get more opportunities, and make our free throws,” Mesquite junior Shaylee Gonzales said. “We got out the ball and pushed up five running in transition.”

In the first half, Mesquite made just 2 of 6 free-throw attempts, but made 5 of 7 in the second half. The team also relied on fastbreaks and a high pace to outrun the Chaparral defense.

“We love to run and gun and push, so we like it when we get those opportunities,” Candice Gonzales said.

Junior Lauren Gustin led the team with 20 points and 24 rebounds, followed by Shaylee Gonzales and Lindsey Vanallen, who each finished with 19 points.

Earlier Wednesday, Phoenix Sierra Linda defeated Vail Cienega, 56-29, to advance to the 5A final. Sierra Linda previously met Mesquite on Jan. 9, but lost the road game, 70-41.

In that meeting, the trio of Gustin, Gonzales and Vanallen combined for 47 points.

“They played very disciplined tonight so we have to make sure that we counteract that,” Candice Gonzales said of Sierra Linda. “As long as we run and gun and we play Mesquite basketball, we should be fine.”

The 5A championship game is set for 5 p.m. on Monday and will be played at GCU Arena.