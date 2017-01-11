Gillett, Lena win M&O games

MARINETTE – The Gillett girls basketball team came away with a 55-23 win over STAA on Monday night in a M&O Conference game.

Faith Sorlie and Erin Balthazor each tallied 11 points, leading the Tigers in scoring, while Taylor Yonker added nine.

Miah Beechner led STAA with nine points.

Gillett…24 31 – 55

STAA…10 13 – 23

GILLETT – Young 8, Britton 2, Wickman 8, Sorlie 11, Yonker 9, Balthazor 11, Pecha 2, Loberger 4. 3-pt: Yonker 1, Balthazor 1. FT: 5-10 F: 9.

STAA – Bernaek 4, Kallestad 6, Benson 4, Beechner 9. 3-pt: None. FT: 5-7. F: 8.

Late Monday

Lena 37, Oneida Nation 36

ONEIDA – Lena won the M&O Conference contest on Monday.

Ally Demmith led in scoring with 13 points, while Alyane Peterson scored 11.

Yehli Rodriguez recorded 12 points for Oneida Nation and Jashon Killspotted had eight.

Lena…23 14 – 37

Oneida Nation…20 16 – 36

LENA – A. Peterson 11, Herald 2, Hubert 3, Portier 2, Demmith 13, B. Peterson 6. 3-pt: A. Peterson 2. FT: 3-13. F: 20.

ONEIDA NATION – Killspotted 8, Rodriguez 12, Ackley 4, Torres 6, Barber 3, Lee 3. 3-pt: Kilspotted 1, Torres 1. FT: 10-19. F: 13.