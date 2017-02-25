Girls 3A: Fallon, Lowry to meet for state title

It will be an all North final for the girls championship.

Lowry vs. Fallon.

Fallon is prepared for anything at state and it showed as the Greenwave mostly shut down Virgin Valley and took a 52-40 win a girls 3A state basketball semifinal Friday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Leta Otuafi led Fallon with 13 points, Leilani Otuafi had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Faith Cornmesser had 12 points as Fallon improved to 25-3 overall.

Fallon lost in the semifinals at state last season.

Cornmesser said the Greenwave relied on the basics, rebounding, going inside out, making free throws and easy baskets.

“We prepared all week for this. We looked at film. We kind of knew what we were expecting,” Cornmesser said. “All the stuff that got us here, we needed to do it.”

Fallon led 29-18 at the half.

Fallon will play Lowry for the 3A state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fallon has beaten Lowry three times this season, including 50-15 in the Northern 3A championship last week.

“Our goal is to win a state championship and we’re going to go out and do that if we do the things we need to do,” Cornmesser said.

She said that loss in the semifinals last year is driving the players. The Greenwave had been undefeated until losing two games to end the season, in Regionals and then at state..

“We don’t want what happened last year to happen again,” she said.

Bernice Fiso led Virgin Valley with 15 points. Guarding her had been a concern for Fallon coach Anne smith. She gave Fallon’s lone senior, Zoey Swisher, that task.

“Swisher’s kind of our hidden treasure,” Smith said.

Smith said Fallon’s pressing defense has been the team’s strength all season.

“I wasn’t very happy with our offense,” Smith said. “I never felt like we got into an offensive flow.”

Lowry raced past Moapa to take a 61-42 win after leading, 26-24 at the half. The Buckaroos outscored the Pirates, 14-5 in the third quarter after switching to a 3-2 zone defense.

Lowry Chelsea Cabatbat said her team is ready to face Fallon again.

Fallon is a great team. They play hard. They have great players, but so do we,” Cabatbat said. “We just have to execute some different things.”

She said the Buckaroos are confident now after beating Moapa.

“The biggest thing is we can’t play scared,” she said. “(Fallon) came out last week and played hard and we kind of froze and melted and we can’t do that.”

Sydney Connors scored 21 points for Lowry on Friday and Brooklyn Waller added 15. Kenedee Jeppsen grabbed seven rebounds.

Lainey Cornwall led Moapa with 14 points.

Lowry shot 50 percent from the field, 21-of-42 while Moapa hit 30 percent, 16-of-54.