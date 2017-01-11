Girls basketball: Damonte gets past Wooster

Damonte Ranch held off Wooster, 44-32, in girls basketball Tuesday, which should help the Mustangs contend for higher seed in the Region playoffs next month.

Jessica Belnap led the Mustangs with 14 points and Morgan Clark had nine.

Damonte Ranch (2-5) will be shorthanded as junior Alexis Hunter is out for the year with a knee injury. Hunter was an All-League selection last season.

There no seniors on the Damonte team. Two players are new to the school and the program.

Natalie Hurtado and Raquel Thomas each scored eight points for the Colts (1-6).

Wooster coach Sheryl Hicks is hoping to get her young team some experience as they get used to playing basketball after coming off soccer and volleyball.

“It’s a challenge to get them to make time with our sport,” she said. “We took a good step (Tuesday). We just work on a lot of fundamentals, all the time.”

Also Tuesday, in the Sierra League, Bishop Manogue beat Douglas, 76-17; and Carson beat Galena, 45-41, as Lauren Lemburg led the Senators with 19 points. Kristin Farrell had 17 points for the Grizzlies.

In the High Desert, Reno beat Hug, 61-4; Spanish Springs beat McQueen, 50-33; and Reed beat North Valleys, 67-39, as Janae Bluehorse scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Vanessa Hernandez added 11 for the Raiders. Jada Casper led the Panthers with 15 points and Kaylin Talonen added eight.