Girls basketball district scores and stats for March 3

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL DISTRICTS ROUNDUP



PORTLAND 39, CHARLOTTE 26

JACKSON — Olivia Sandborn led the Raiders with 13 points in a Class B district final win over Charlotte. Carly Sheblo scored nine points for the Orioles. The Raiders will face Eaton Rapids at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansing Eastern in the Class B regional semifinal.

Portland 6 4 16 13 — 39 Charlotte 9 8 3 6 — 26

Portland

Shelby Battley 0 2-5 2, Cally Goodman 2 0-1 5, . Kapcia 0 2-2 2, Lauren Russell 2 6-9 10, Jorie Rutkowski 2 1-4 6, Olivia Sandborn 6 1-2 13. Totals 13 11-22 39.

Charlotte

Kylie Falk 2 3-8 7, Lizzy Fisher 0 1-4 1, Ashley Friar 0 2-2 2, Emily Friar 1 1-2 3, Brianna Hasler 1 0-0 2, Lauren Pryor 0 2-2 2, Carly Sheblo 3 2-4 9. Totals 7 11-22 26.

3-Point Goals – Portland 2 (Cally Goodman 1, Jorie Rutkowski 1), Charlotte 1 (Carly Sheblo 1).

Team fouls: Charlotte 20, Portland 19.

CORUNNA 37, OVID-ELSIE 36

LINDEN — Chloe Dingens scored nine points to lead Corunna to a district final victory over Ovid-Elsie. Jenna Gewirtz scored a game-high 11 points for Ovid-Elsie. The Cavaliers advance to play in the Class B regional semifinals against Freeland at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Frankenmuth.

Ovid-Elsie 7 12 9 8 — 36 Corunna 12 7 7 11 — 37

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 2 1-2 5, Jenna Gewirtz 3 4-5 11, Emma Samson 2 3-4 7, Kylee Sevenski 2 3-4 7, Erin Witt 1 4-4 6. Totals 10 15-19 36.

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 1 0-0 3, Maddie Birchmeier 3 0-0 6, Chloe Dingens 4 1-2 9, Mariah Dunkin 2 2-3 6, Kate Feldpausch 1 0-0 3, Miller Lantis 2 0-0 4, Avery Lovejoy 0 2-2 2, Ally Majzel 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 7-9 37.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 1 (Jenna Gewirtz 1), Corunna 2 (Baylee Balcom 1, Kate Feldpausch 1).

EAST LANSING 48, DEWITT 47

East Lansing 19 13 5 11 — 48 DeWitt 8 6 11 22 — 47

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 1 0-1 2, Jaida Hampton 2 0-0 5, Amelia McNutt 4 1-1 9, Aaliyah Nye 4 3-4 11, Aazhenii Nye 9 3-5 21. Totals 20 7-11 48.

DeWitt

Mackenzie Dawes 2 0-1 6, Grace George 2 2-6 6, Annie McIntosh 3 1-2 7, Jessah McManus 4 0-0 11, Sydney Mills 2 1-2 5, Madison Petersen 5 1-1 12. Totals 18 5-12 47.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 1 (Jaida Hampton 1), DeWitt 6 (Mackenzie Dawes 2, Jessah McManus 3, Madison Petersen 1).

Team fouls: DeWitt 14, East Lansing 14

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 48, FULTON 42

FOWLER — Katie Coyne and Laney Schrauben each scored 11 points for the Shamrocks in a Class D district win over Fulton. Morgan Bolinger scored a game-high 14 points for the Pirates. Portland St. Patrick move on to face Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Merrill.

Portland St. Patrick 15 19 4 10 — 48 Fulton 14 8 11 9 — 42

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 5 1-3 11, Chloe Cross 2 0-0 5, Hannah Greenwood 3 1-2 7, Lexi Haas 2 2-4 6, Kelsey Schneider 3 2-2 8, Laney Schrauben 3 2-2 11. Totals 18 8-13 48.

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 7 0-2 14, Mia Canfield 2 6-8 10, Kylie Slavik 4 0-0 10, Morgan Warnke 2 0-2 4, Lyndsi Wolfe 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-10 42.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 4 (Chloe Cross 1, Laney Schrauben 3), Fulton 3 (Morgan Bolinger 2, Kylie Slavik 2).

Team fouls: Fulton 16, Portland St. Patrick 13. Fouled out: Cross (PSP)

MORRICE 42, LANSING CHRISTIAN 22

MORRICE — Taylor Hewitt scored 17 points to lead Morrice to a Class D district final victory over Lansing Christian. Jenna Smith added 11 for the Orioles. Grace Haley led the Pilgrims with 15 points. Morrice advances to the regional semifinal against Pittsford at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Adrian Lenawee Christian.

Morrice 15 13 6 8 — 42 Lansing Christian 2 6 7 7 — 22

Morrice

Taylor Hewitt 6 1-2 17, Maddie Lewis 2 1-2 4, Gracie Nowak 1 1-2 3, Jaymie Smith 3 0-1 6, Jenna Smith 5 1-1 11. Totals 17 4-8 42.

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 6 2-2 15, Jackie Moore 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 1 0-0 2, Kealeigh Usiak 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 2-2 22.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Taylor Hewitt 4), Lansing Christian 2 (Grace Haley 1, Kealeigh Usiak 1).

EATON RAPIDS 50, OLIVET 43

JACKSON — Isabelle Awsel scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (14-8) in a Class B district final victory over Olivet (20-3). Logan Kyre and Teona Feldpausch each scored 12 points for the Eagles. The Greyhounds will face Portland at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansing Eastern in the regional semifinals.

Eaton Rapids 13 7 14 16 — 50 Olivet 8 13 14 8 — 43

Eaton Rapids

Isabelle Awsel 8 0-0 16, Payton Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Paige Boden 5 6-9 16, Samantha McDaniel 2 0-1 6, Anne-Marie Wright 2 4-4 10. Totals 18 10-14 50.

Olivet

Teona Feldpausch 4 4-6 12, Logan Kyre 3 4-8 12, Ally Platzer 1 0-0 3, Noelle Rhode 3 0-2 6, Gracen Zaremba 3 1-4 10. Totals 14 9-20 43.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 4 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 2), Olivet 6 (Logan Kyre 2, Ally Platzer 1, Gracen Zaremba 3).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 15, Olivet 14. Fouled out: Feldpausch (O).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 42, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 23

CARSON CITY — Emily Spitzley led all scorers with 17 points for the Pirates in a Class C district win over Carson City Crystal. Cara Wiles scored a team-high 15 for the Eagles. Pewamo-Westphalia will face Grand Rapids Covenant in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Grandville Calvin Christian.

Carson City-Crystal 8 3 10 2 — 23 Pewamo-Westphalia 9 12 10 11 — 42

Carson City-Crystal

Megan Dailey 0 2-4 2, Bailey Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Hubbell 1 0-0 2, Kaylea Stone 1 0-2 2, Cara Wiles 6 2-4 15. Totals 9 2-10 23.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Addison Bauer 0 2-2 2, Ellie Droste 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 3 0-0 6, Rachel Huhn 2 0-2 5, Emily Spitzley 6 4-6 17, Hannah Spitzley 3 0-2 8, Brenna Wirth 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 6-13 42.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 1 (Cara Wiles 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Rachel Huhn 1, Emily Spitzley 1, Hannah Spitzley 2).

Team fouls: Carson City Crystal 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 8. Fouled out: Dailey (CC), Wiles (CC)

SPRINGPORT 47, SARANAC 37

GALESBURG — Harlie Vaughn scored a team-high 20 points for Saranac in a Class C district loss to Springport, while teammate Ellie Hardy added six points.

Springport 17 10 10 10 — 47 Saranac 6 9 10 12 — 37

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Coulier 1 1-2 3, Ellie Hardy 1 4-6 6, Jeri Hauter 1 0-0 2, Averi Lamp 1 0-0 2, Kendahl Overbeck 1 0-0 2, Harlie Vaughn 7 2-2 20. Totals 15 7-12 37.

3-Point Goals – Springport 1, Saranac 4 (Harlie Vaughn 4).

Team fouls: Springport 14, Saranac 20. Fouled out: Lamp (Sa.)

WILLIAMSTON 56, FOWLERVILLE 34

Fowlerville 0 5 16 13 — 34 Williamston 13 10 21 12 — 56

Fowlerville

Peyton Boden 1 0-0 2, Meghan Douglass 1 0-2 3, Jackie Jarvis 4 2-3 10, Elie Smith 1 6-6 9, Ollie Updike 2 1-2 7, Grace Wallace 1 2-2 3. Totals 10 10-15 34.

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 0-0 4, Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 2 5-8 11, Elana Lycos 0 1-2 1, Allison Peplowski 1 5-8 7, Maddie Watters 7 3-5 21, Halle Wisbiski 3 1-4 10. Totals 16 15-25 56.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 4 (Meghan Douglass 1, Elie Smith 1, Ollie Updike 2), Williamston 9 (Kenzie Lewis 2, Maddie Watters 4, Halle Wisbiski 3).

Team fouls: Williamston 16, Fowlerville 23. Fouled out: Updike (F)

MASON 41, OKEMOS 39

Okemos 9 12 9 9 — 39 Mason 17 4 16 4 — 41

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 7 1-2 15, Laya Hartman 3 1-3 7, Kelsey Henry 1 1-2 3, Oke Johnson 2 1-4 5, MacKenzie McClelland 0 1-2 1, Bergin Robinson 2 0-0 5, Maddie Sermak 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 6-15 39.

Mason

Hailee Ginter 1 0-0 2, Alexa Kaschinske 2 3-3 7, Autumn Kissman 8 0-1 16, Johnna Parsons 1 2-2 4, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Audrey Wassner 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-6 41.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 1 (Bergin Robinson 1), Mason 2 (Audrey Wassner 2).

Team fouls: Mason 17, Okemos 11.