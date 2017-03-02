Girls basketball district semifinal scores and stats for March 1

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL DISTRICT ROUNDUP



CORUNNA 66, DURAND 54

LAKE FENTON — Maddie Birchmeier tallied 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (13-10) in a Class B District semifinal win over Durand (8-14). The Cavaliers will face Ovid-Elsie on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Lake Fenton.

Durand 11 13 12 18 — 54 Corunna 16 11 15 24 — 66

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 2 2-3 6, Maddie Birchmeier 3 8-9 16, Chloe Dingens 4 1-2 9, Mariah Dunkin 6 1-3 13, Kate Feldpausch 1 0-0 3, Miller Lantis 6 0-2 14, Avery Lovejoy 1 0-0 3, Ally Majzel 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-19 66.

3-Point Goals – Durand 9, Corunna 7 (Maddie Birchmeier 2, Kate Feldpausch 1, Miller Lantis 2, Avery Lovejoy 1).

Team fouls: Corunna 14, Durand 16. Fouled out: Lowe (D).

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 46, DANSVILLE 3

CARSON CITY — Cara Wiles scored 13 points to lead the Eagles (19-2) over the Aggies (1-20). Haleigh Hubble grabbed 11 rebounds and scored six points for the Eagles. The Eagles will face Pewamo-Westphalia at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Carson City Crystal.

Carson City-Crystal 20 6 18 2 — 46 Dansville 0 0 1 2 — 3

Carson City-Crystal

Tabby Borton 1 0-0 2, Megan Dailey 4 0-0 11, Bailey Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Hubbell 3 0-0 6, Colbi Humphrey 2 0-2 4, Kaylee Reeder 1 0-0 3, Allyson Stevens 1 0-0 2, Kaylea Stone 1 0-0 3, Cara Wiles 6 0-0 13. Totals 20 0-2 46.

Dansville

Meghan Byars 1 0-0 2, Shelby Knauff 0 1-2 1. Totals 1 1-2 3.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 6 (Megan Dailey 3, Kaylee Reeder 1, Allyson Stevens 1, Kaylea Stone 1, Cara Wiles 1).

Team fouls: Carson City-Crystal 5, Dansville 8.

EAST LANSING 47, GRAND LEDGE 36

Grand Ledge 6 11 8 11 — 36 East Lansing 12 13 8 14 — 47

Grand Ledge

Jade Ayers 2 1-2 5, Lindsay Goodman 1 2-2 5, Allyson Hunt 1 2-2 4, Brooke Rambo 1 0-2 3, Courtney Sharland 4 2-7 10, Makenzie Todd 3 2-2 9. Totals 12 9-17 36.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 1 3-8 6, Jaida Hampton 3 4-4 10, Alhura Lofton 1 2-2 5, Amelia McNutt 4 1-4 9, Aaliyah Nye 3 2-4 8, Aazhenii Nye 1 7-9 9. Totals 13 19-31 47.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 3 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 1), East Lansing 2 (Sanaya Gregory 1, Alhura Lofton 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 14, Grand Ledge 21. Fouled out: Sharland (GL).

EATON RAPIDS 43, LESLIE 26

JACKSON — Arianna Sysum netted 15 points and grabbed three steals for the Greyhounds (13-8) in a Class B district semifinal win over Leslie (7-14). Anne-Marie Wright scored 11 points and Paige Boden scored 10 for Eaton Rapids. Madison Montgomery led the Blackhawks with seven points and nine rebounds. Eaton Rapids will play Olivet/Northwest at 7:00 p.m. at Jackson Northwest.

Leslie 9 9 2 6 — 26 Eaton Rapids 5 14 7 17 — 43

Leslie

Loralei Berry 2 0-0 6, Jaycee Chappell 1 0-0 2, Toria Jones 3 0-2 6, Madison Montgomery 2 3-3 7, Rachel Scott 2 1-1 5. Totals 10 4-6 26.

Eaton Rapids

Payton Benjamin 2 3-4 7, Paige Boden 4 2-4 10, Samantha McDaniel 0 0-2 0, Arianna Sysum 6 3-4 15, Anne-Marie Wright 3 2-3 11. Totals 15 10-17 43.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 2 (Loralei Berry 2), Eaton Rapids 3 (Anne-Marie Wright 3).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 9, Leslie 14.

FOWLERVILLE 49, LANSING CATHOLIC 30

FOWLERVILLE — Elie Smith led all scorers with 15 points for the Gladiators (15-6) in a Class B district semifinal victory over Lansing Catholic (10-12). Katy Shannon scored nine points for the Cougars. The Gladiators will face Williamston on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fowlerville.

Fowlerville 13 20 10 6 — 49 Lansing Catholic 4 5 6 15 — 30

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 2 0-0 5, Jackie Jarvis 4 2-2 10, Averie Latson 0 0-2 0, Sarah Matlock 2 0-0 4, Mersades McDowell 1 0-0 2, Elie Smith 7 0-1 15, Ollie Updike 3 2-2 11, Grace Wallace 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-7 49.

Lansing Catholic

Meghan Gillespie 1 0-0 2, Maggie Jacobs 1 2-2 4, Steffi Kracko 2 0-0 5, Becka Poljan 2 2-4 6, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 4 1-3 9. Totals 12 5-9 30.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 5 (Meghan Douglass 1, Elie Smith 1, Ollie Updike 3), Lansing Catholic 1 (Steffi Kracko 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 9, Fowlerville 7.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 57, CHARYL STOCKWELL 40

MORRICE — Grace Haley scored her 1,000th career point for the Pilgrims (9-12) in a Class A district semifinal win over Charyl Stockwell. Haley scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Lansing Christian. The Pilgrims will face Morrice at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Morrice.

Charyl Stockwell 6 9 13 12 — 40 Lansing Christian 12 16 19 10 — 57

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis 1 1-2 3, Grace Haley 5 9-11 20, Jackie Moore 0 3-7 3, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 4 0-0 9, Miranda Spees 0 2-2 2, Sarah Voss 7 0-0 18. Totals 18 15-22 57.

3-Point Goals – Charyl Stockwell 2, Lansing Christian 6 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 1, Sarah Voss 4).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 13, Charyl Stockwell 19. Fouled out: Curcuru (CS).

DeWITT 64, EVERETT 29

EAST LANSING — Grace George led the Panthers with 17 points in a Class A district semifinal win over Everett. Jessah McManus added 10 points and Mackenzie Dawes had six assists for DeWitt. Amara Croft scored 10 points for the Vikings. DeWitt will face East Lansing in the district final on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at East Lansing.

DeWitt 23 17 14 10 — 64 Everett 9 4 6 10 — 29

DeWitt

Mackenzie Dawes 1 0-0 2, Grace George 8 1-4 17, Mattie Leece 2 0-2 4, Annie McIntosh 3 2-4 8, Jessah McManus 4 0-0 10, Sydney Mills 2 1-4 5, M. Nakfoor 1 0-0 3, Piper Phillips 2 0-0 4, O. Reid 1 0-0 2, . Sims 0 1-2 1, Lily Stephan 3 0-0 8. Totals 26 5-16 64.

Everett

Abby Clisch 1 0-0 2, Jalina Crawford 1 1-2 3, Amara Croft 5 0-0 10, Zariah Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Maribelle Herrera 0 2-4 2, LaShay Hursey 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 1 0-2 2, Precious Thurman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-8 29.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 5 (Jessah McManus 2, M. Nakfoor 1, Lily Stephan 2).

Team fouls: DeWitt 7, Everett 17.

SARANAC 45, MAPLE VALLEY 28

GALESBURG — Ellie Hardy scored a game-high 14 points for Saranac in a Class C district semifinal win over Maple Valley. Britani Shilton scored 13 points for the Lions (1-20). Saranac (14-8) will move on and face Springport in the district final on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Galesburg-Augusta.

Saranac 15 16 9 5 — 45 Maple Valley 6 5 1 16 — 28

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Coulier 3 1-2 7, Cosby Franks 1 1-2 3, Ellie Hardy 5 2-2 14, Jeri Hauter 1 1-5 3, Averi Lamp 2 2-3 6, Abigail Miller 1 0-0 2, Harlie Vaughn 1 0-0 2, Kayla Young 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-14 45.

Maple Valley

Eliana Heinze 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 0 1-2 1, Taryn Medina 0 2-4 2, Gina Remsing 1 2-4 4, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Bailey Schrader 1 0-0 3, Britani Shilton 4 5-7 13. Totals 8 11-19 28.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 2 (Ellie Hardy 2), Maple Valley 1 (Bailey Schrader 1).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 17, Saranac 16. Fouled Out: Hosack-Frizzell (MV).

MORRICE 60, LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN 17

MORRICE — Four players scored eight points to help lead the Orioles (18-4) to a Class B district semifinal victory over Livingston Christian (1-10). The Orioles will play Lansing Christian on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Morrice.

Livingston Christian 2 3 7 5 — 17 Morrice 14 20 18 8 — 60

Morrice

Jessica Eva 3 0-0 8, Taylor Hewitt 2 2-2 6, Zena Latunski 4 0-0 8, Maddie Lewis 2 2-4 6, Savannah Lombardo 2 0-0 4, Mandy Miller 1 0-0 2, Gracie Nowak 2 1-2 5, Olivia Riley 2 3-4 8, Jaymie Smith 3 0-0 8, Jenna Smith 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 9-14 60.

3-Point Goals – Livingston Christian s 1, Morrice 5 (Jessica Eva 2, Olivia Riley 1, Jaymie Smith 2).

Team fouls: Morrice 18, Livingston Christian 16.

OKEMOS 45, JACKSON 37

PARMA — Laya Hartman scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Chiefs (15-7) in a Class B district semifinal win over Jackson (10-9). The Chiefs will play Mason on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Parma Western.

Jackson 8 8 16 5 — 37 Okemos 3 9 13 20 — 45

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 4 3-4 11, Laya Hartman 6 2-6 16, Kelsey Henry 1 2-4 4, Oke Johnson 3 1-1 7, Maddie Sermak 1 1-2 3, Skylar Westfall 0 4-4 4. Totals 15 12-21 45.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 4, Okemos 2 (Laya Hartman 2).

Team fouls: Okemos 14, Jackson 16.

OLIVET 39, NORTHWEST 27

JACKSON –Teona Feldpausch scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and snagged five steals for the Eagles (20-2) in a Class B district semifinal win over Northwest (13-8). The Eagles will face Eaton Rapids on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Northwest.

Northwest 3 8 6 10 — 27 Olivet 6 11 9 13 — 39

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 2 3-6 9, Teona Feldpausch 5 1-4 12, Logan Kyre 1 4-6 7, Ally Platzer 0 1-2 1, Noelle Rhode 1 2-2 4, Gracen Zaremba 1 3-4 6. Totals 10 14-24 39.

3-Point Goals – Northwest 2, Olivet 5 (Lexy Devlin 2, Teona Feldpausch 1, Logan Kyre 1, Gracen Zaremba 1).

Team fouls: Olivet 11, Northwest 18.

OVID-ELSIE 47, LAKE FENTON 41

LINDEN — Lauren Barton grabbed 17 rebounds and scored 12 points for the Marauders (12-10) in a victory in the Class B semifinal against Lake Fenton (8-13). Emma Samson scored 15 points for Ovid-Elsie. The Maruaders will play Corunna on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Lake Fenton.

Lake Fenton 10 11 10 10 — 41 Ovid-Elsie 2 17 10 18 — 47

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 3 6-8 12, Jenna Gewirtz 2 6-9 10, Emma Samson 5 5-8 15, Kylee Sevenski 1 3-5 5, Erin Witt 0 5-5 5. Totals 11 25-35 47.

3-Point Goals – Lake Fenton 6.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Lake Fenton 29.

CARMAN-AINSWORTH 65, OWOSSO 33

FLUSHING — Riane Ochodnieky led the Trojans (3-18) with nine points in a Class A district semifinal loss to Flint Carman-Ainsworth (18-3).

Carman-Ainsworth 23 8 17 17 — 65 Owosso 6 8 6 13 — 33

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 0 2-2 2, Brooke Edington 0 2-2 2, Kate Jones 1 3-4 5, Kristin Klumpp 2 0-0 4, Riane Ochodnieky 3 2-2 9, Anna Raffaelli 3 0-0 6, Lauren Spicer 2 0-0 4, Lauren Stowe 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 10-12 33.

3-Point Goals – Carman-Ainsworth 7, Owosso 1 (Riane Ochodnieky 1).

Team fouls: Owosso 13, Carman-Ainsworth 13.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 44, BATH 28

CARSON CITY — Ellie Droste led the Pirates with 14 points in a Class C district semifinal win over Bath. Emily Spitzley added 12 points and Kenzie Hengesbach grabbed eight rebounds for Pewamo-Westphalia (19-2). Tessa Hosford scored a game-high 16 points for the Bees (17-4). The Pirates will face Carson City-Crystal in the district final on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Carson City-Crystal.

Bath 6 7 8 7 — 28 Pewamo-Westphalia 7 7 15 15 — 44

Bath

Taylor Buck 1 0-0 2, Tait Hosford 1 5-6 7, Tessa Hosford 5 5-6 16, Jessica Stoskopf 0 3-4 3. Totals 7 13-16 28.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 3 5-6 14, Kate Hengesbach 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 3-4 5, Emily Spitzley 6 0-0 12, Hannah Spitzley 2 0-3 4, Kiera Thelen 1 0-0 2, Brenna Wirth 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 8-13 44.

3-Point Goals – Bath 1 (Tessa Hosford 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Ellie Droste 3, Brenna Wirth 1).

Team fouls: Bath 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 13.

PORTLAND 46, HASTINGS 44

IONIA — Lauren Russell led all scorers with 12 points for the Raiders (6-15) in a Class B district semifinal victory over Hastings (9-13). Jorie Rutkowski scored 11 points for Portland. The Raiders will play Charlotte on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Ionia.

Hastings 12 6 13 13 — 44 Portland 13 10 10 13 — 46

Portland

Leslie Barker 0 1-9 1, Shelby Battley 1 0-2 3, Cally Goodman 1 0-0 3, Hannah Graber 2 0-0 5, . Kapcia 1 0-0 3, Lauren Russell 4 4-5 12, Jorie Rutkowski 3 2-5 11, Olivia Sandborn 3 2-3 8. Totals 15 9-24 46.

3-Point Goals – Hastings 1, Portland 7 (Shelby Battley 1, Cally Goodman 1, Hannah Graber 1, . Kapcia 1, Jorie Rutkowski 3).

Team fouls: Hastings 23, Portland 20.

FLUSHING 62, ST. JOHNS 31

FLUSHING — Lauren Lasceski led the Redwings (10-12) with eight points in a Class A district semifinal loss to Flushing (18-3). Maddie Maloney scored seven points and Erika Ballinger scored six for St. Johns.

Flushing 17 15 16 14 — 62 St. Johns 2 5 17 7 — 31

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 2 0-0 6, Abby Koneval 1 1-2 3, Lauren Lasceski 3 1-2 8, Maddie Maloney 3 0-0 7, Nicole Miller 2 0-0 4, Alexis Sillman 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 2-4 31.

3-Point Goals – Flushing 4, St. Johns 5 (Erika Ballinger 2, Lauren Lasceski 1, Maddie Maloney 1, Alexis Sillman 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 12, Flushing 8.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 48, ASHLEY 32

FOWLER — Katie Coyne scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Shamrocks (15-7) in a Class B district semifinal win over Ashley (8-13). Nicole Hardman scored 10 points for the Bears. The Shamrocks will play Fulton on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fowler.

Ashley 4 12 11 5 — 32 Portland St. Patrick 10 15 13 10 — 48

Ashley

Kennedy Bearden 0 0-2 0, Bailey Edgar 1 0-0 3, Anna Fabus 3 3-4 9, Nicole Hardman 5 0-1 10, Carly Howe 1 0-0 2, Madi Howe 2 0-0 6, Haley Wilson 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 3-8 32.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 6 1-4 13, Chloe Cross 1 1-2 3, Annie Dunderman 1 0-0 2, Hannah Greenwood 4 2-2 10, Kelsey Schneider 3 0-2 7, Amelia Schrauben 1 0-0 2, Kylee Schrauben 2 1-2 5, Laney Schrauben 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-12 48.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 3 (Bailey Edgar 1, Madi Howe 2), Portland St. Patrick 3 (Kelsey Schneider 1, Laney Schrauben 2).

Team fouls: St. Patrick 15, Ashley 11.

WILLIAMSTON 53, HASLETT 42

Haslett 16 3 12 11 — 42 Williamston 9 16 11 17 — 53

Haslett

Imania Baker 1 4-5 6, Sydnee Dennis 4 0-0 11, Ella McKinney 3 4-6 10, Courtney Stolicker 1 0-0 3, Annisa Whims 4 0-0 10, Teagan Woodworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-11 42.

Williamston

Paige Basore 1 0-0 2, Bailey Kluisza 2 1-2 5, Kenzie Lewis 3 0-2 8, Elana Lycos 3 0-0 7, Maddie Watters 3 8-9 14, Halle Wisbiski 6 2-4 17. Totals 18 11-17 53.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 6 (Sydnee Dennis 3, Courtney Stolicker 1, Annisa Whims 2), Williamston 6 (Kenzie Lewis 2, Elana Lycos 1, Halle Wisbiski 3).

Team fouls: Williamston 11, Haslett 17.