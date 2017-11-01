Girls basketball, golf coach in Ohio pleads guilty to sex crime with student

A guidance counselor and coach in Ohio has pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a student.

Craig Harden, an assistant girls basketball coach and girls golf coach at Fairfield (Ohio), entered a guilty plea Wednesday morning to one count of sexual battery, according to CBS affiliate WHIO-TV.

Judge Greg Howard set sentencing for Dec. 20. Harden faces a maximum of 60 months in prison.

Per WHIO, Harden was arraigned last week in Fairfield Municipal Court, one day after he was charged by Fairfield police with two counts of sexual battery.

BREAKING: Fairfield counselor, coach pleads guilty to sex crime with student https://t.co/6eqyxsbQAU pic.twitter.com/sAdTGVZ92N — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) November 1, 2017

“Mr. Harden told me that he did in fact have sexual intercourse with the known underage victim on two separate occasions at her home,” according to a police report by Officer Aaron Meyer. “Mr. Harden told me that the two became close in the late summer months of 2017.”

Once Fairfield police detectives received a call from school administrators about the alleged relationship, they began an investigation. Harden confessed to the crime last week.

Harden was placed on leave Oct. 25 by the district.

“He will stay on administrative leave pending board consideration of the matter on Nov. 2,” Fairfield City Schools Superintendent Billy Smith said in a statement obtained by WHIO last week.