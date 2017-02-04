Girls basketball: Manogue rolls to another league win

Bishop Manogue was ferocious and relentless and the Miners rolled to another Northern 4A League win, defeating Galena, 79-21, Friday in girls basketball at Manogue.

Kenna Holt scored 20 points, Malia Holt had 16 and Katie Turner added 13 as the Miners improved to 14-0.

Manogue has had a running clock (when ahead by 35 points) in all its league games except two, the first one against Reed. and a 10-point win over Reno in December.

The Miners led 48-15 at the half on Friday, 63-16 after three quarters.

Galena dropped to 5-9 and is in fourth place with two regular-season games remaining.

In the High Desert League, Reno took a 60-26 win over North Valleys as McKain Murdock scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Huskies improved to 13-1 and are first in the HDL.

Most of the intrigue is for second place in each league. Spanish Springs improved to 11-3 with its 44-13 win over Hug on Friday. The Cougars are in second in the HDL.

Reed avenged an earlier loss to McQueen by beating the Lancers, 60-28, to improve to 10-4 and is in third. McQueen is in fourth at 9-5.

Carson beat Damonte Ranch, 48-41 to improve to 6-8. The Senators are tied with Douglas, also 6-8, for second in the Sierra League. Douglas beat Wooster, 59-37.

Tuesday, (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: Reed at Hug; North Valleys at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reno; Bishop Manogue at Damonte Ranch; Wooster at Carson; Douglas at Galena.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: North Valleys at Hug; Reno at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reed; Bishop Manogue at Wooster; Carson at Douglas; Damonte Ranch at Galena.

Girls Basketball Standings

High Desert

Reno 13-1

Spanish Springs 11-3

Reed 10-4

McQueen 9-5

North Valleys 5-9

Hug 0-14

Sierra League

Bishop Manogue 14-0

Carson 6-8

Douglas 6-8

Galena 5-9

Damonte Ranch 4-10

Wooster 1-13