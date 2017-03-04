Basketball Girls basketball: Pine Plains beats Millbrook in Section 9 final By USA TODAY Sports March 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Pine Plains' Haley Strang, left, wretches a rebound away from Millbrook's Hannah Fisher, right, during Friday's Section 9 championship game at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. A view of the Pine Plains girls basketball team after winning the Section 9 Class C final. Pine Plains' Isabella Starzyk, center, goes for a layup during Friday's Section 9 championship game against Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Pine Plains' Frances Snyder, right, takes the ball down the court during Friday's Section 9 championship game against Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Pine Plains' Cathryn Simmons, left, looks for an open teammate during Friday's Section 9 championship game against Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Scenes from the Section 9 Class C girls basketball championship game between Pine Plains and Millbrook at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Girls basketball: Pine Plains plays Ellenville Video Pine Plains celebrates Senior Night, Fumasoli's return Video Valley beats Ames for state tournament berth