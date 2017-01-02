Girls basketball rankings: Seton Catholic still No. 1

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports girls basketball rankings including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 2.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (13-2): This 4A team still most dominant in Arizona, despite losing two close game in top division of Nike TOC.

No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite (15-1): Shayla Gonzales was MVP of the John Anderson division of the TOC, leading team to title.

No. 3 Phoenix Sierra Linda (12-0): The three-point win over Valley Vista in mid-December has been noticed by Mesquite in 5A.

No. 4 Chandler Hamilton (13-3): Defending champs have taken over top spot in 6A.

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (10-5): No.2-ranked 6A team will only get better after competing in the humbling Tournament of Champions.

No. 6 Gilbert (12-2): Balanced, strong, defensive-minded team has 6A title hopes.

No. 7 Phoenix Xavier Prep (13-1): Had 13-game win streak end by Sierra Linda, 49-43, in Red Mountain tournament.

No. 8 Phoenix Arcadia (15-1): This 5A team breaks into Super 10 for first time.

No. 9 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (13-4): Won’t let Seton Catholic have it easy in 4A.

No. 10 Tucson Pueblo (16-1): This 4A team on a 14-game winning streak behind Alicia Reyes’ 16 points a game.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (2) 13-3

No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista (1) 10-5

No. 3 Gilbert (3) 12-2

No. 4 Phoenix Xavier Prep (4) 13-1

No. 5 Goodyear Millennium (5) 13-6

No. 6 Tucson (7) 16-2

No. 7 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (9) 12-5

No. 8 Mesa Red Mountain (x) 10-4

No. 9 Gilbert Highland (6) 12-5

No. 10 Mesa Dobson (8) 11-6

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 15-1

No. 2 Phoenix Sierra Linda (2) 12-0

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 15-1

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 11-3

No. 5 Marana (7) 11-4

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (9) 10-2

No. 7 Maricopa (10) 11-2

No. 8 Campo Verde (x) 12-4

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (x) 11-6

No. 10 Vail Cienega (8) 8-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 13-2

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 13-4

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (4) 16-1

No. 4 Flagstaff (3) 11-2

No. 5 Phoenix Thunderbird (5) 12-5

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 13-3

No. 7 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (7) 9-5

No. 8 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (8) 13-4

No. 9 Flagstaff Coconino (9) 12-2

No. 10 Scottsdale Saguaro (x) 12-6

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 9-3

No. 2 Yuma Catholic (2) 11-2

No. 3 Chinle (8) 8-3

No. 4 Page (3) 9-2

No. 5 Ganado (4) 15-3

No. 6 Holbrook (6) 12-2

No. 7 Winslow (5) 10-4

No. 8 Tucson Pusch Ridge (9) 13-1

No. 9 Mohave Valley River Valley (10) 9-2

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (x) 13-1

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (3) 14-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (4) 16-2

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (1) 11-2

No. 4 Sanders Valley (7) 10-1

No. 5 Chandler Prep (2) 9-3

No. 6 Thatcher (5) 8-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (6) 12-3

No. 8 Morenci (9) 8-3

No. 9 Camp Verde (x) 10-3

No. 10 Phoenix Horizon Honors (x) 9-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 12-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (3) 9-3

No. 3 Tucson Immaculate Heart (4) 10-3

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (5) 7-3

No. 5 Kearny Ray (6) 9-4

No. 6 St. Michael (7) 6-2

No. 7 St. David (10) 8-5

No. 8 Sells Baboquivari (x) 7-3

No. 9 San Pasqual Valley (x) 7-3

No. 10 Bagdad (x) 8-5

