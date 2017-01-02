Menu
Girls basketball rankings: Seton Catholic still No. 1

Sarah Barcello, left, and Liz Holter, of the Seton Catholic High School girls basketball team, practice with the team, November 14, 2016.

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports girls basketball rankings including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 2.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (13-2): This 4A team still most dominant in Arizona, despite losing two close game in top division of Nike TOC.

No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite (15-1): Shayla Gonzales was MVP of the John Anderson division of the TOC, leading team to title.

No. 3 Phoenix Sierra Linda (12-0): The three-point win over Valley Vista in mid-December has been noticed by Mesquite in 5A.

No. 4 Chandler Hamilton (13-3): Defending champs have taken over top spot in 6A.

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (10-5): No.2-ranked 6A team will only get better after competing in the humbling Tournament of Champions.

No. 6 Gilbert (12-2): Balanced, strong, defensive-minded team has 6A title hopes.

No. 7 Phoenix Xavier Prep (13-1): Had 13-game win streak end by Sierra Linda, 49-43, in Red Mountain  tournament.

No. 8 Phoenix Arcadia (15-1): This 5A team breaks into Super 10 for first time.

No. 9 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (13-4): Won’t let Seton Catholic have it easy in 4A.

No. 10 Tucson Pueblo (16-1): This 4A team on a 14-game winning streak behind Alicia Reyes’ 16 points a game.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (2) 13-3

No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista (1) 10-5

No. 3 Gilbert (3) 12-2

No. 4 Phoenix Xavier Prep (4) 13-1

No. 5 Goodyear Millennium (5) 13-6

No. 6 Tucson (7) 16-2

No. 7 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (9) 12-5

No. 8 Mesa Red Mountain (x) 10-4

No. 9 Gilbert Highland (6) 12-5

No. 10 Mesa Dobson (8) 11-6

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 15-1

No. 2 Phoenix Sierra Linda (2) 12-0

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 15-1

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 11-3

No. 5 Marana (7) 11-4

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (9) 10-2

No. 7 Maricopa (10) 11-2

No. 8 Campo Verde (x) 12-4

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (x) 11-6

No. 10 Vail Cienega (8) 8-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 13-2

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 13-4

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (4) 16-1

No. 4 Flagstaff (3) 11-2

No. 5 Phoenix Thunderbird (5) 12-5

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 13-3

No. 7 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (7) 9-5

No. 8 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (8) 13-4

No. 9 Flagstaff Coconino (9) 12-2

No. 10 Scottsdale Saguaro (x) 12-6

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 9-3

No. 2 Yuma Catholic (2) 11-2

No. 3 Chinle (8) 8-3

No. 4 Page (3) 9-2

No. 5 Ganado (4) 15-3

No. 6 Holbrook (6) 12-2

No. 7 Winslow (5) 10-4

No. 8 Tucson Pusch Ridge (9) 13-1

No. 9 Mohave Valley River Valley (10) 9-2

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (x) 13-1

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (3) 14-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (4) 16-2

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (1) 11-2

No. 4 Sanders Valley (7) 10-1

No. 5 Chandler Prep (2) 9-3

No. 6 Thatcher (5) 8-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (6) 12-3

No. 8 Morenci (9) 8-3

No. 9 Camp Verde (x) 10-3

No. 10 Phoenix Horizon Honors (x) 9-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 12-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (3) 9-3

No. 3 Tucson Immaculate Heart (4) 10-3

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (5) 7-3

No. 5 Kearny Ray (6) 9-4

No. 6 St. Michael (7) 6-2

No. 7 St. David (10) 8-5

No. 8 Sells Baboquivari (x) 7-3

No. 9 San Pasqual Valley (x) 7-3

No. 10 Bagdad (x) 8-5

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

