Girls basketball: Reed races past Carson

If the smoke alarm at Reed is going off, somebody check the basketball nets.

The Reed girls basketball team scorched the nets for 13 3-pointers in an 87-39 win over Carson on Wednesday in a girls Northern 4A Regionals quarterfinal game.

Taylor Johnson hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points and Autumn Wadsworth had 23 points, including a 3-pointer of her own. Serene Townsell-Williams finished with 15 points.

Wadsworth alternates starting and coming off the bench. Wednesday she came off the bench and helped ignite the Raiders.

Also Wednesday, Bishop Manogue beat McQueen 70-44 to advance. The Miners led, 33-23 at the half. Reed will face Manogue at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carson a semifinal game. Manogue beat Reed by 10 in the first week of the season, 54-44.

Reno beat Galena 74-48; and Spanish Springs got by Douglas 60-50, at Douglas.

Reno will face Spanish Springs at 7:15 p.m Friday in the other semifinal. The Huskies beat the Cougars, 61-40, on Jan. 20. Reno is without senior McKain Murdock, who injured her knee last week.

Johnson is anticipating the semifinal game with Manogue.

“It’s a big game, definitely. So, we’re going to have to practice hard. It’s a big game, so we all need to step up our game and just work as hard as we can,” she said.

Johnson said she started slowly Wednesday, but Reed coach Sarah Schopper-Ramirez told her to keep shooting.

“I shot that first one and it went in and I was like, ‘Alright, it’s going to be a good half,’ and it ended up being,” Johnson said.

Five of her 3s were in the second half.

Schopper-Ramirez said the Raiders are playing better and harder in the second half of the season.

“We’re playing good and executing things and knocking downs shots and getting after it. I am happy,” she said.

Reed led, 46-27, at the half, but came out fired up in the third quarter, scoring 34 points and holding the Senators to six. The running clock started with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter when Townsell-Williams hit a pair of free throws to give Reed a 65-29 lead.

Freshman Bella Kordonowy led Carson with 10 points.

Carson has just one senior, and two freshmen, Kordonwy and Camryn Quilling, who both played extensively this season.

The girls Northern 4A championship is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Carson.

The winner from the Northern 4A advances to the state tournament Feb. 23-24 in Las Vegas.

In boys semifinals Thursday at Carson, at 5:30 p.m., Galena plays Reno; and at 7:15 p.m., Spanish Springs plays Bishop Manogue.