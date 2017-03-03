Girls basketball regional final previews

GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SIXTH REGION

* Who: Butler (31-2) vs. Bullitt East (27-7).

* When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

* Where: Valley High School.

* Tickets: $8.

* Litkenhous Ratings: No. 1 Butler (118.2), No. 13 Bullitt East (105.2).

* Last regional title: Butler (2015), Bullitt East (2004, Eighth Region).

* Regular-season meeting: Butler won 84-72 at Bullitt East on Dec. 6.

* Butler’s probable starters: Bre Torrens (5-4, Sr., G, 7.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Tasia Jeffries (5-8, Sr., G, 10.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Teri Goodlett (5-6, Sr., G, 9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Jaelynn Penn (5-9, Sr., G, 15.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg); Molly Lockhart (6-3, Jr., C, 11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg).

* Bullitt East’s probable starters: Alyssa Peak (5-6, Sr., G, 7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Lauren Masden (5-5, Sr., G, 6.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Lindsey Duvall (5-10, Sr., G, 24.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg); Kathleen Scott (5-8, Jr., G, 6.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Kirstie Henn (5-9, Sr., F, 8.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg).

* Butler’s postseason road: Beat Iroquois 91-5 in 22nd District semifinal, beat Doss 82-21 in 22nd District final, beat Moore 81-20 in Sixth Region quarterfinal, beat Mercy 59-39 in Sixth Region semifinal.

* Bullitt East’s postseason road: Beat Jeffersontown 72-23 in 24th District semifinal, beat Mercy 75-69 in 24th District final, beat Doss 93-27 in Sixth Region quarterfinal, beat North Bullitt 66-38 in Sixth Region semifinal.

* Notes: It’s a matchup of what many consider to be the top two candidates for Kentucky’s Miss Basketball award – Butler’s Jaelynn Penn (Indiana signee) and Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall (Louisville signee). Bullitt East is 2-10 against Butler since Duvall joined the Chargers’ varsity squad as a seventh-grader. … In his eighth season at Butler, coach Larry Just is seeking his sixth regional title and third state championship. …. The Sixth Region champion will play the Seventh Region champion in the first round of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at noon Wednesday at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

SEVENTH REGION

* Who: Sacred Heart (28-5) vs. Manual (23-7).

* When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

* Where: Valley High School.

* Tickets: $8.

* Litkenhous Ratings: No. 6 Sacred Heart (111.2), No. 7 Manual (109.6).

* Last regional title: Sacred Heart (2014), Manual (2016).

* Regular-season meetings: Manual won 67-53 on Dec. 23 in the semifinals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic; Sacred Heart won 67-62 on Jan. 7 at Manual.

* Sacred Heart’s probable starters: Ashlee Harris (5-5, So., G, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 rpg); Kiki Samsel (5-7, Jr., G, 12.2 rpg, 1.5 rpg); Grace Berger (5-11, Jr., G, 14.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg); Kia Sivils (5-7, Jr., G/F, 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Kristen Clemons (6-0, Fr., C, 4.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

* Manual’s probable starters: Tyonne Howard (5-2, Jr., G, 8.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Jaela Johnson (5-5, Jr., G, 20.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Tonysha Curry (5-10, Sr., G, 11.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg); Aniah Griffin (5-11, Jr., F, 7.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Nila Blackford (5-11, So., F, 12.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg).

* Sacred Heart’s postseason road: Beat Seneca 80-9 in 27th District semifinal, beat Waggener 88-19 in 27th District final, beat Assumption 66-43 in Seventh Region quarterfinal, beat Eastern 72-46 in Seventh Region semifinal.

* Manual’s postseason road: Beat Shawnee 74-44 in 25th District semifinal, beat Central 85-55 in 25th District final, beat Christian Academy 81-58 in Seventh Region quarterfinal, bet Male 65-64 in overtime in Seventh Region semifinal.

* Notes: It’s a matchup of two young teams, as Manual’s Tonysha Curry is the only senior in either team’s starting lineup. … Manual’s Curry was named the Seventh Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. … Sacred Heart’s Grace Berger (Indiana) and Kia Sivils (Marshall) have committed to NCAA Division I programs. … The Seventh Region champion will play the Sixth Region champion in the first round of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at noon Wednesday at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.