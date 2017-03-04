Menu
Girls basketball regional finals set

Manual’s Tonysha Curry (23) shoots against the defense of CAL’s Summer Conti (10) during their game at Manual. Feb. 27, 2017

We’re down to 32 girls basketball teams alive for the state championship in Kentucky. A total of 13 regional finals will be played Saturday, with the other three set for Sunday.

The 16 regional champions will advance to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 set to start Wednesday, March 8, at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Here’s the Sweet 16 bracket.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s regional finals. All times are local to site, and rankings are from The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings. My picks to win each regional in bold:

SATURDAY

First Region at Murray State – Marshall County (27-7) vs. No. 8 Murray (25-5), 7 p.m.

Second Region at Hopkins County Central – Webster County (21-12) vs. No. 16 Henderson County (26-5), 7 p.m.

Fifth Region at Marion County – No. 5 Elizabethtown (28-3) vs. Nelson County (29-3), 7 p.m.

Sixth Region at Valley – No. 13 Bullitt East (27-7) vs. No. 1 Butler (31-2), 5:30 p.m. GAME PREVIEW

Seventh Region at Valley – No. 7 Manual (23-7) vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart (28-5), 7:30 p.m. GAME PREVIEW

Eighth Region at Oldham County – No. 2 Simon Kenton (26-6) vs. Grant County (16-17), 7 p.m.

10th Region at Harrison County – No. 19 Clark County (28-4) vs. No. 10 Mason County (23-8), 7 p.m. (picked Scott)

11th Region at Eastern Kentucky – Lafayette (24-9) vs. No. 9 Franklin County (29-5), 7:30 p.m.

12th Region at Pulaski County – No. 4 Mercer County (26-6) vs. Lincoln County (23-8), 5 p.m.

13th Region at Corbin Arena – Harlan County (28-2) vs. Harlan (26-8), 7 p.m.

14th Region at Hazard – Leslie County (27-5) vs. Knott County Central (27-6), 7 p.m.

15th Region at East Kentucky Expo Center – Johnson Central (28-6) vs. Paintsville (27-4), 5 p.m.

16th Region at Morehead State – East Carter (26-7) vs. Boyd County (25-8), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Third Region at Owensboro Sportscenter – Grayson County (21-10) vs. Apollo (25-7), 3 p.m. (picked Owensboro Catholic)

Fourth Region at Western Kentucky – Monroe County (31-2) vs. Russell County (25-8), 3 p.m.

Ninth Region at Northern Kentucky – Cooper (22-7) vs. No. 11 Holmes (26-5), 2 p.m.

