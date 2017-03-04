Girls basketball regional finals set

We’re down to 32 girls basketball teams alive for the state championship in Kentucky. A total of 13 regional finals will be played Saturday, with the other three set for Sunday.

The 16 regional champions will advance to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 set to start Wednesday, March 8, at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Here’s the Sweet 16 bracket.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s regional finals. All times are local to site, and rankings are from The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings. My picks to win each regional in bold:

SATURDAY

First Region at Murray State – Marshall County (27-7) vs. No. 8 Murray (25-5), 7 p.m.

Second Region at Hopkins County Central – Webster County (21-12) vs. No. 16 Henderson County (26-5), 7 p.m.

Fifth Region at Marion County – No. 5 Elizabethtown (28-3) vs. Nelson County (29-3), 7 p.m.

Sixth Region at Valley – No. 13 Bullitt East (27-7) vs. No. 1 Butler (31-2), 5:30 p.m. GAME PREVIEW

Seventh Region at Valley – No. 7 Manual (23-7) vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart (28-5), 7:30 p.m. GAME PREVIEW

Eighth Region at Oldham County – No. 2 Simon Kenton (26-6) vs. Grant County (16-17), 7 p.m.

10th Region at Harrison County – No. 19 Clark County (28-4) vs. No. 10 Mason County (23-8), 7 p.m. (picked Scott)

11th Region at Eastern Kentucky – Lafayette (24-9) vs. No. 9 Franklin County (29-5), 7:30 p.m.

12th Region at Pulaski County – No. 4 Mercer County (26-6) vs. Lincoln County (23-8), 5 p.m.

13th Region at Corbin Arena – Harlan County (28-2) vs. Harlan (26-8), 7 p.m.

14th Region at Hazard – Leslie County (27-5) vs. Knott County Central (27-6), 7 p.m.

15th Region at East Kentucky Expo Center – Johnson Central (28-6) vs. Paintsville (27-4), 5 p.m.

16th Region at Morehead State – East Carter (26-7) vs. Boyd County (25-8), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Third Region at Owensboro Sportscenter – Grayson County (21-10) vs. Apollo (25-7), 3 p.m. (picked Owensboro Catholic)

Fourth Region at Western Kentucky – Monroe County (31-2) vs. Russell County (25-8), 3 p.m.

Ninth Region at Northern Kentucky – Cooper (22-7) vs. No. 11 Holmes (26-5), 2 p.m.