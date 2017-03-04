Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Girls basketball regional schedule

The Portland St. Patrick girls basketball team poses with its district championship trophy Friday. The Shamrocks are among the area teams competing in regionals next week.

The Portland St. Patrick girls basketball team poses with its district championship trophy Friday. The Shamrocks are among the area teams competing in regionals next week.

Here are the regional girls basketball matchups for Lansing area teams.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

CLASS A AT STURGIS

Mason vs. Kalamazoo Central, 6 p.m.

East Lansing vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B AT DON JOHNSON FIELDHOUSE

Eaton Rapids vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

Williamston vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B AT FRANKENMUTH

Ithaca vs. Saginaw Swan Valley, 6 p.m.

Corunna vs. Freeland, 7:30 p.m.

Related:Lansing area district girls basketball results

Related:Everett, Fulton boys after third straight trip to Breslin

CLASS C AT GRANDVILLE CALVIN CHRISTIAN

Muskegon Western Michigan vs. Springport, 5:30 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Grand Rapids Covenant, 7 p.m.

CLASS D AT MERRILL

Genesee Christian vs. Deckerville, 6 p.m.

Portland St. Patrick vs. Saginaw MLS, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS D AT ADRIAN LENAWEE CHRISTIAN

Hillsdale Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner, 5:30 p.m.

Morrice vs. Pittsford, 7 p.m.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News