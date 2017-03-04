Girls basketball regional schedule

Here are the regional girls basketball matchups for Lansing area teams.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

CLASS A AT STURGIS

Mason vs. Kalamazoo Central, 6 p.m.

East Lansing vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B AT DON JOHNSON FIELDHOUSE

Eaton Rapids vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

Williamston vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B AT FRANKENMUTH

Ithaca vs. Saginaw Swan Valley, 6 p.m.

Corunna vs. Freeland, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS C AT GRANDVILLE CALVIN CHRISTIAN

Muskegon Western Michigan vs. Springport, 5:30 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Grand Rapids Covenant, 7 p.m.

CLASS D AT MERRILL

Genesee Christian vs. Deckerville, 6 p.m.

Portland St. Patrick vs. Saginaw MLS, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS D AT ADRIAN LENAWEE CHRISTIAN

Hillsdale Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner, 5:30 p.m.

Morrice vs. Pittsford, 7 p.m.