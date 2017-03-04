Girls basketball regional schedule

Here are the regional girls basketball matchups for Lansing area teams.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
CLASS A AT STURGIS
Mason vs. Kalamazoo Central, 6 p.m.
East Lansing vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B AT DON JOHNSON FIELDHOUSE
Eaton Rapids vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
Williamston vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B AT FRANKENMUTH
Ithaca vs. Saginaw Swan Valley, 6 p.m.
Corunna vs. Freeland, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS C AT GRANDVILLE CALVIN CHRISTIAN
Muskegon Western Michigan vs. Springport, 5:30 p.m.
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Grand Rapids Covenant, 7 p.m.
CLASS D AT MERRILL
Genesee Christian vs. Deckerville, 6 p.m.
Portland St. Patrick vs. Saginaw MLS, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS D AT ADRIAN LENAWEE CHRISTIAN
Hillsdale Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner, 5:30 p.m.
Morrice vs. Pittsford, 7 p.m.