Girls basketball regional semifinal scores, stats

Class A

Ann Arbor Huron 61, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Belleville 54, Wayne Memorial 53

Bloomfield Hills Marian 34, Grosse Pointe North 31

Detroit King 67, Dearborn 31

East Kentwood 57, Muskegon Mona Shores 43

East Lansing 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 45

Farmington Hills Mercy 47, Hartland 42: Jackie Bauer led with 20 points for Mercy (21-3). Chloe Godbolb added 10 points. Whitney Solom scored 11 points for Hartland (22-2) while Lexi Tobel added 10.

Fenton 53, Rochester Adams 48

Flushing 60, Lapeer 39

Hudsonville 48, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 38

Kalamazoo Central 56, Mason 45

Macomb Dakota 42, Waterford Kettering 35: Tara Bieniewicz led with 18 points for Dakota (18-6). Cameron Grant scored 10 points. Marissa Brady put up 10 points for Kettering (18-6).

Midland Dow 59, Marquette 36

Southfield A&T 67, Livonia Churchill 40

Walled Lake Western 48, Novi 42

Warren Cousino 56, Utica Ford 44

Class B

Cadillac 44, Tawas 25

Center Line 46, Redford Union 39

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 40, Chelsea 35

Detroit Country Day 79, Croswell-Lexington 31

Detroit Mumford 76, DCP-Northwestern 31

Freeland 62, Corunna 36

Goodrich 56, Marine City 45

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Howard City Tri-County 32

Hamilton 55, Muskegon Oakridge 24

Ithaca 50, Saginaw Swan Valley 46

Kalkaska 58, Houghton 57

Marshall 71, Stevensville Lakeshore 44

Otsego 49, Three Rivers 38

Portland 43, Eaton Rapids 38

Williamston 57, Grand Rapids South Christian 36

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 53, Ida 38: Adrian Anderson led with 15 points to help Prep (24-0) remain undefeated. Lasha Petri scored 12 points.

Class C

Allen Park Cabrini 46, Detroit Jalen Rose 10

Blissfield 48, Michigan Center 38

Bronson 32, Niles Brandywine 22

Calumet 60, Negaunee 49

Charlevoix 52, Lincoln-Alcona 22

Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 60, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 34: Rickea Jackson put up 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Edison (18-5). Shaulana Wagner added 11 points and six steals.

Flint Hamady 57, Harbor Beach 43

Grass Lake 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 12

Hemlock 70, Shelby 45

Leroy Pine River 65, Blanchard Montabella 30

Maple City Glen Lake 60, Lake City 45

Pewamo-Westphalia 34, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 31

Sandusky 49, Brown City 34

Schoolcraft 51, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 24

Springport 59, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 44

St. Ignace LaSalle 67, West Iron County 58

Class D

Bark River-Harris 45, Painesdale Jeffers 37

Battle Creek St. Philip 42, Mendon 39

Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 43

Deckerville 51, Burton Genesee Christian 23

Engadine 50, Harbor Light Christian 24

Frankfort 47, Gaylord St. Mary 44

Fruitport Calvary Christian 65, Mason County Eastern 33

Hillsdale Academy 34, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 23

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 52, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 21

Onekama 55, Fairview 51

Pickford 51, Hillman 45

Pittsford 62, Morrice 26

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 44, Portland St. Patrick 39

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 56, Athens 51: Emily Witkowski led with 20 points for Lake Michigan Catholic (21-2) while Erika Rosenbaum added 21 points. Jillayne Wheeler scored 18 points for Athens (16-8) while Jaiden Hurst added 12.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 49

Waterford Our Lady 56, Southfield Christian 18