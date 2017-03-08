Girls basketball regional semifinal scores, stats

Class A
Ann Arbor Huron 61, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38
Belleville 54, Wayne Memorial 53
Bloomfield Hills Marian 34, Grosse Pointe North 31
Detroit King 67, Dearborn 31
East Kentwood 57, Muskegon Mona Shores 43
East Lansing 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 45
Farmington Hills Mercy 47, Hartland 42: Jackie Bauer led with 20 points for Mercy (21-3). Chloe Godbolb added 10 points. Whitney Solom scored 11 points for Hartland (22-2) while Lexi Tobel added 10.
Fenton 53, Rochester Adams 48
Flushing 60, Lapeer 39
Hudsonville 48, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 38
Kalamazoo Central 56, Mason 45
Macomb Dakota 42, Waterford Kettering 35: Tara Bieniewicz led with 18 points for Dakota (18-6). Cameron Grant scored 10 points. Marissa Brady put up 10 points for Kettering (18-6).
Midland Dow 59, Marquette 36
Southfield A&T 67, Livonia Churchill 40
Walled Lake Western 48, Novi 42
Warren Cousino 56, Utica Ford 44
Class B
Cadillac 44, Tawas 25
Center Line 46, Redford Union 39
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 40, Chelsea 35
Detroit Country Day 79, Croswell-Lexington 31
Detroit Mumford 76, DCP-Northwestern 31
Freeland 62, Corunna 36
Goodrich 56, Marine City 45
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Howard City Tri-County 32
Hamilton 55, Muskegon Oakridge 24
Ithaca 50, Saginaw Swan Valley 46
Kalkaska 58, Houghton 57
Marshall 71, Stevensville Lakeshore 44
Otsego 49, Three Rivers 38
Portland 43, Eaton Rapids 38
Williamston 57, Grand Rapids South Christian 36
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 53, Ida 38: Adrian Anderson led with 15 points to help Prep (24-0) remain undefeated. Lasha Petri scored 12 points.
Class C
Allen Park Cabrini 46, Detroit Jalen Rose 10
Blissfield 48, Michigan Center 38
Bronson 32, Niles Brandywine 22
Calumet 60, Negaunee 49
Charlevoix 52, Lincoln-Alcona 22
Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 60, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 34: Rickea Jackson put up 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Edison (18-5). Shaulana Wagner added 11 points and six steals.
Flint Hamady 57, Harbor Beach 43
Grass Lake 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 12
Hemlock 70, Shelby 45
Leroy Pine River 65, Blanchard Montabella 30
Maple City Glen Lake 60, Lake City 45
Pewamo-Westphalia 34, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 31
Sandusky 49, Brown City 34
Schoolcraft 51, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 24
Springport 59, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 44
St. Ignace LaSalle 67, West Iron County 58
Class D
Bark River-Harris 45, Painesdale Jeffers 37
Battle Creek St. Philip 42, Mendon 39
Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 43
Deckerville 51, Burton Genesee Christian 23
Engadine 50, Harbor Light Christian 24
Frankfort 47, Gaylord St. Mary 44
Fruitport Calvary Christian 65, Mason County Eastern 33
Hillsdale Academy 34, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 23
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 52, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 21
Onekama 55, Fairview 51
Pickford 51, Hillman 45
Pittsford 62, Morrice 26
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 44, Portland St. Patrick 39
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 56, Athens 51: Emily Witkowski led with 20 points for Lake Michigan Catholic (21-2) while Erika Rosenbaum added 21 points. Jillayne Wheeler scored 18 points for Athens (16-8) while Jaiden Hurst added 12.
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 49
Waterford Our Lady 56, Southfield Christian 18