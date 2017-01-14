Girls basketball: Reno races past Reed

The Reno girls left no doubt that they are back and aiming at a Regional title.

The Huskies took care of their biggest obstacle to a High Desert title on Friday night

Reno jumped out early and throttled Reed, 66-37, at Reno and firmly put themselves in control of the High Desert League.

Reno coach Shane Foster said his team was fired up to play.

It showed.

Reno led 40-5 early in the second quarter and a running clock was implemented for the rest of the game.

“We had a couple kids dive on the ball, and it gets infectious,” Foster said. “Everybody’s just fired up, flying around. The bench was great all night. We just played with all out effort.”

McKain Murdock scored 15 points, Dominique Harding had 14 and Kaitlynn Biassou added 10 as Reno improved to 7-1 in league, 16-4 overall.

Reed battled back. After being down, 40-5, the Raiders scored 15 in the second quarter went into halftime with the score 44-20.

But Reno held the Raiders to two points in the third.

The loss snapped the Raiders’ 10-game win streak as Reed dropped to 6-2, 11-3. Serene Townsell and Autumn Wadsworth each had nine points.

“All we’re worried about is getting better every day in practice. Trying to be as good as we can be so when we get to that point in the season, when playoffs are here, we’re starting to peak at that point,” Foster said. “I’ve seen some nice growth and some improvement in some kids and we’re starting to play a little bit better and there’s a couple things we can still get better at.”

Also Friday, in the Sierra League, Galena beat Wooster, 36-23; Bishop Manogue beat Carson, 70-10; and Damonte Ranch beat Dougas, 39-37.

In the High Desert League, Spanish Springs downed North Valleys, 56-30; and McQueen Hug 56-8 as Kaila Spevak scored a game-high 20 points.

In the 3A, the Lowry girls beat Dayton, 60-12.