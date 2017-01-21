Girls basketball: Reno rolls past Spanish Springs

Mikayla Shults scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and McKain Murdock had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Reno downed Spanish Springs, 61-40, in girls basketball Friday at Spanish Springs.

Reno took sole possession of first place in the High Desert League, improving to 9-1 in league, (18-4 overall).

Shults said the Huskies were not as focused as they should have been at first.

Reno led, 28-18 at the half.

“After the half, we came out and played a lot harder,” Shults said. “We got a good talking to.”

The Huskies are trying to reclaim the Region crown that Manogue has won the past two seasons.

A tough High Desert League should help them prepare for that goal.

“There are lot of good teams in our division. We’re trying to work as hard as we can in practice and not take any team lightly and play as hard as we can,” Shults said.

Reno coach Shane Foster said the Cougars did a good job of executing.

“They’re 9-1 for a reason,” he said of Spanish Springs. “I expected a pretty good basketball game. It’s going to be a competitive league this year, which is really good.”

Spanish Springs dropped to 8-2 (14-6 overall).

Spanish Springs coach Art Cardenas said his team gave a good effort.

“We worked hard. We didn’t quit,” he said. “A few times we got lost in the rotation, but we did a good job on those skip passes.”

Reno hosts McQueen on Tuesday and Reed is at Spanish Springs.

Ireland Bennett led the Cougars with nine points.

Also Friday, Reed downed Hug, 78-25 as Taylor Johnson scored 25 points and Vanessa Hernandez had 21.

McQueen beat North Valleys, 49-31.

In the Sierra League, Bishop Manogue beat Damonte Ranch, 76-20; and Douglas got past Galena, 43-42; as Hannah Carr led the Tigers with 20 points. Josie Peck scored 13 points and Reilly Moss had 11 for the Grizzlies.

Carson beat Wooster, 44-21.