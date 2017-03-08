Girls basketball scores and stats for March 7

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 34, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 31
GRANDVILLE — The Pirates held Covenant Christian scoreless in the final six minutes to help secure the Class C regional semifinal win. Emily Spitzley scored a team-high ten points and Brenna Wirth added nine points for Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates (21-2) will face Springport in the Class C regional final on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Grandville Calvin Christian.
|
Covenant Christian
|
15
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
—
|
31
|
Pewamo-Westphalia
|
10
|
6
|
13
|
5
|
—
|
34
Pewamo-Westphalia
Ellie Droste 0 2-2 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-2 2, Rachel Huhn 1 1-2 3, Emily Spitzley 3 4-6 10, Hannah Spitzley 3 0-0 6, Kiera Thelen 1 0-1 2, Brenna Wirth 4 0-1 9. Totals 13 7-14 34.
3-Point Goals – Covenant Christian 3, Pewamo-Westphalia 1 (Brenna Wirth 1).
Team fouls: Covenant Christian 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 13.
FREELAND 62, CORUNNA 36
FRANKENMUTH — Maddie Birchmeier scored a team-high nine points for the Cavaliers in a Class B regional semifinal loss to Freeland. Avery Lovejoy added six points for Corunna.
Team fouls: Corunna 15, Freeland 11.
|
Freeland
|
27
|
15
|
18
|
2
|
—
|
62
|
Corunna
|
6
|
10
|
7
|
13
|
—
|
36
Corunna
Baylee Balcom 1 0-0 3, Maddie Birchmeier 3 1-2 9, . Clough 0 0-2 0, Ruth Crabtree 1 0-0 2, Chloe Dingens 2 0-0 4, Mariah Dunkin 1 1-2 3, Kate Feldpausch 1 0-0 2, Miller Lantis 1 0-0 2, Avery Lovejoy 2 1-2 6, Ally Majzel 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 3-8 36.
3-Point Goals – Freeland 7, Corunna 5 (Baylee Balcom 1, Maddie Birchmeier 2, Avery Lovejoy 1, Ally Majzel 1).
EAST LANSING 60, BATTLE CREEK LAKEVIEW 45
|
Lakeview -Battle Creek
|
9
|
11
|
17
|
8
|
—
|
45
|
East Lansing
|
13
|
8
|
23
|
16
|
—
|
60
East Lansing
Jaida Hampton 6 5-9 17, Kalaia Hampton 3 0-0 7, Carolyn Heck 0 2-2 2, Amelia McNutt 9 4-4 26, Aaliyah Nye 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 11-15 60.
3-Point Goals – Lakeview -Battle Creek 3, East Lansing 5 (Kalaia Hampton 1, Amelia McNutt 4).
Team fouls: East Lansing 16, Battle Creek Lakeview 14.
PORTLAND 43, EATON RAPIDS 38
|
Portland
|
11
|
11
|
6
|
15
|
—
|
43
|
Eaton Rapids
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
38
Portland
Leslie Barker 2 0-2 5, Shelby Battley 3 0-1 6, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 1 5-8 7, Jorie Rutkowski 1 6-11 9, Olivia Sandborn 5 3-4 13. Totals 13 14-26 43.
Eaton Rapids
McKenzie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Isabell Ausel 1 0-0 2, Payton Benjamin 3 2-4 9, Paige Boden 2 4-10 8, Samantha McDaniel 1 4-6 6, Arianna Sysum 2 0-0 4, Anne-Marie Wright 2 2-4 7. Totals 12 12-24 38.
3-Point Goals – Portland 2 (Leslie Barker 1, Jorie Rutkowski 1), Eaton Rapids 2 (Payton Benjamin 1, Anne-Marie Wright 1).
PITTSFORD 62, MORRICE 26
ADRIAN — Olivia Riley led the Orioles with 11 points in a Class D regional semifinal loss to Pittsford. Taylor Hewitt added nine points for Morrice.
Team fouls: Pittsford 13, Morrice 15.
|
Pittsford
|
19
|
14
|
17
|
12
|
—
|
62
|
Morrice
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
11
|
—
|
26
Morrice
Taylor Hewitt 2 3-4 9, Kylee Kiczenski 1 1-2 3, Gracie Nowak 0 0-4 0, Olivia Riley 4 0-1 11, Jaymie Smith 0 2-2 2, Jenna Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 7-16 26.
3-Point Goals – Pittsford 2, Morrice 5 (Taylor Hewitt 2, Olivia Riley 3).
WILLIAMSTON 57, SOUTH CHRISTIAN 36
Maddie Watters scored a game-high 24 points for the Hornets in a Class B regional semifinal win over Grand Rapids South Christian. Kenzie Lewis added nine points for Williamston. The Hornets move on to face Portland on Thursday at 7pm at Lansing Eastern.
|
South Christian
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
—
|
36
|
Williamston
|
9
|
20
|
16
|
12
|
—
|
57
Williamston
Paige Basore 3 2-4 8, Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 1 7-8 9, Elana Lycos 1 0-0 2, Allison Peplowski 3 0-0 6, Maddie Watters 8 5-6 24, Halle Wisbiski 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 14-18 57.
3-Point Goals – South Christian 1, Williamston 5 (Maddie Watters 3, Halle Wisbiski 2).
KALAMAZOO CENTRAL 56, MASON 45
ITHACA 50, SAGINAW SWAN VALLEY 46
SAGINAW MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 44, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 39