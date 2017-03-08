Girls basketball scores and stats for March 7

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 34, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 31

GRANDVILLE — The Pirates held Covenant Christian scoreless in the final six minutes to help secure the Class C regional semifinal win. Emily Spitzley scored a team-high ten points and Brenna Wirth added nine points for Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates (21-2) will face Springport in the Class C regional final on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Grandville Calvin Christian.

Covenant Christian 15 5 7 4 — 31 Pewamo-Westphalia 10 6 13 5 — 34

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 0 2-2 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-2 2, Rachel Huhn 1 1-2 3, Emily Spitzley 3 4-6 10, Hannah Spitzley 3 0-0 6, Kiera Thelen 1 0-1 2, Brenna Wirth 4 0-1 9. Totals 13 7-14 34.

3-Point Goals – Covenant Christian 3, Pewamo-Westphalia 1 (Brenna Wirth 1).

Team fouls: Covenant Christian 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 13.

FREELAND 62, CORUNNA 36

FRANKENMUTH — Maddie Birchmeier scored a team-high nine points for the Cavaliers in a Class B regional semifinal loss to Freeland. Avery Lovejoy added six points for Corunna.

Team fouls: Corunna 15, Freeland 11.

Freeland 27 15 18 2 — 62 Corunna 6 10 7 13 — 36

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 1 0-0 3, Maddie Birchmeier 3 1-2 9, . Clough 0 0-2 0, Ruth Crabtree 1 0-0 2, Chloe Dingens 2 0-0 4, Mariah Dunkin 1 1-2 3, Kate Feldpausch 1 0-0 2, Miller Lantis 1 0-0 2, Avery Lovejoy 2 1-2 6, Ally Majzel 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 3-8 36.

3-Point Goals – Freeland 7, Corunna 5 (Baylee Balcom 1, Maddie Birchmeier 2, Avery Lovejoy 1, Ally Majzel 1).

EAST LANSING 60, BATTLE CREEK LAKEVIEW 45

Lakeview -Battle Creek 9 11 17 8 — 45 East Lansing 13 8 23 16 — 60

East Lansing

Jaida Hampton 6 5-9 17, Kalaia Hampton 3 0-0 7, Carolyn Heck 0 2-2 2, Amelia McNutt 9 4-4 26, Aaliyah Nye 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 11-15 60.

3-Point Goals – Lakeview -Battle Creek 3, East Lansing 5 (Kalaia Hampton 1, Amelia McNutt 4).

Team fouls: East Lansing 16, Battle Creek Lakeview 14.

PORTLAND 43, EATON RAPIDS 38

Portland 11 11 6 15 — 43 Eaton Rapids 0 0 0 0 — 38

Portland

Leslie Barker 2 0-2 5, Shelby Battley 3 0-1 6, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 1 5-8 7, Jorie Rutkowski 1 6-11 9, Olivia Sandborn 5 3-4 13. Totals 13 14-26 43.

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Isabell Ausel 1 0-0 2, Payton Benjamin 3 2-4 9, Paige Boden 2 4-10 8, Samantha McDaniel 1 4-6 6, Arianna Sysum 2 0-0 4, Anne-Marie Wright 2 2-4 7. Totals 12 12-24 38.

3-Point Goals – Portland 2 (Leslie Barker 1, Jorie Rutkowski 1), Eaton Rapids 2 (Payton Benjamin 1, Anne-Marie Wright 1).

PITTSFORD 62, MORRICE 26

ADRIAN — Olivia Riley led the Orioles with 11 points in a Class D regional semifinal loss to Pittsford. Taylor Hewitt added nine points for Morrice.

Team fouls: Pittsford 13, Morrice 15.

Pittsford 19 14 17 12 — 62 Morrice 7 8 0 11 — 26

Morrice

Taylor Hewitt 2 3-4 9, Kylee Kiczenski 1 1-2 3, Gracie Nowak 0 0-4 0, Olivia Riley 4 0-1 11, Jaymie Smith 0 2-2 2, Jenna Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 7-16 26.

3-Point Goals – Pittsford 2, Morrice 5 (Taylor Hewitt 2, Olivia Riley 3).

WILLIAMSTON 57, SOUTH CHRISTIAN 36

Maddie Watters scored a game-high 24 points for the Hornets in a Class B regional semifinal win over Grand Rapids South Christian. Kenzie Lewis added nine points for Williamston. The Hornets move on to face Portland on Thursday at 7pm at Lansing Eastern.

South Christian 9 10 9 8 — 36 Williamston 9 20 16 12 — 57

Williamston

Paige Basore 3 2-4 8, Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 1 7-8 9, Elana Lycos 1 0-0 2, Allison Peplowski 3 0-0 6, Maddie Watters 8 5-6 24, Halle Wisbiski 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 14-18 57.

3-Point Goals – South Christian 1, Williamston 5 (Maddie Watters 3, Halle Wisbiski 2).

