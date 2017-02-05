Girls basketball sectional final: Carmel vs. Hamilton SE

shares
Carmel High School junior Amy Dilk (10) drives the ball into the defense of Hamilton Southeastern High School sophomore Malea Jackson (3) during the second half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Carmel won 62-57.
Carmel High School junior Tomi Taiwo (22) is stopped by the pick set by Hamilton Southeastern High School sophomore Amaya Hamilton (34) as sophomore Malea Jackson (3) drives the ball across court during the first half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Hamilton Southeastern High School freshman Sydney Parrish (33) reacts as she chases down a loose ball that she knew would result in a back-court violation during the first half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Carmel High School junior Amy Dilk (10) drives the ball past Hamilton Southeastern High School sophomore Tayah Irvin (21) en route to the basket Carmel High School junior Amy Dilk (10) during the first half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Carmel High School junior Tomi Taiwo (22) is stopped by a pick set by Hamilton Southeastern High School sophomore Amaya Hamilton (34) for teammate freshman Sydney Parrish (33) as she drives the ball around the court during the first half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Carmel High School sophomore Mackenzie Wood (33) and Hamilton Southeastern High School sophomore Molly Walton (14) go after a loose ball along the baseline during the first half of the 2017 IHSAA Girl's Basketball Sectional Tournament championship game at Hamilton Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Carmel High School (Carmel IN), Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers IN), Gallery
