Girls basketball state poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. North Central 22-0 180 1
2. Homestead 20-2 164 2
3. Zionsville 21-1 152 4
4. Carmel 17-3 137 3
5. Pike 16-3 136 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 17-4 85 6
7. Northridge 22-1 82 7
8. Ben Davis 17-4 61 8
9. E. Chicago 16-5 47 NR
10. Ev. Central 19-1 39 NR
Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Lawrence North, Penn, Warsaw, Greenfield-Central, Elkhart Central, Martinsville, Evansville North, Lake Central, Pendleton Heights, Columbus North, Merrillville.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 17-2 154 2
2. Heritage Christian 16-4 149 3
3. N. Harrison 19-2 142 1
4. Greensburg 19-2 114 6
5. Northwestern 18-3 110 4
6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 17-4 108 5
7. Rushville 19-3 102 7
8. Tippecanoe Valley 18-4 95 8
9. West Lafayette 17-3 46 NR
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 11-6 40 9
Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln, Beach Grove, Northwood, Evansville Memorial, Benton Central, Angola, Bellmont, Glenn.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central 19-1 175 2
2. Whitko 17-4 154 1
3. Oak Hill 20-1 149 3
4. Monroe Central 18-2 141 5
5. Providence 16-5 137 4
6. S. Ripley 17-4 120 7
7. Cascade 15-5 94 8
8. Lapel 17-4 57 NR
9. Ev. Mater Dei 12-7 55 6
10. Fountain Central 14-5 48 10
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian, Central Noble, Eastern Pekin, Crawford County, North Knox, Sheridan, Oregon Davis.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Jac-Cen-Del 18-3 113 1
2. Wood Memorial 20-1 106 5
3. Vincennes Rivet 18-3 101 3
4. Argos 17-2 97 2
5. MC Marquette 15-5 92 4
6. Morgan Twp. 18-3 82 6
7. Tindley 15-4 66 7
8. N. White 17-3 53 9
9. Union City 17-4 48 8
10. Riverton Parke 19-3 38 10
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Indiana School for the Deaf, Tri, Hauser.
