Girls basketball state poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. North Central 22-0 180 1

2. Homestead 20-2 164 2

3. Zionsville 21-1 152 4

4. Carmel 17-3 137 3

5. Pike 16-3 136 5

6. Hamilton Southeastern 17-4 85 6

7. Northridge 22-1 82 7

8. Ben Davis 17-4 61 8

9. E. Chicago 16-5 47 NR

10. Ev. Central 19-1 39 NR

Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Lawrence North, Penn, Warsaw, Greenfield-Central, Elkhart Central, Martinsville, Evansville North, Lake Central, Pendleton Heights, Columbus North, Merrillville.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 17-2 154 2

2. Heritage Christian 16-4 149 3

3. N. Harrison 19-2 142 1

4. Greensburg 19-2 114 6

5. Northwestern 18-3 110 4

6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 17-4 108 5

7. Rushville 19-3 102 7

8. Tippecanoe Valley 18-4 95 8

9. West Lafayette 17-3 46 NR

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 11-6 40 9

Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln, Beach Grove, Northwood, Evansville Memorial, Benton Central, Angola, Bellmont, Glenn.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Triton Central 19-1 175 2

2. Whitko 17-4 154 1

3. Oak Hill 20-1 149 3

4. Monroe Central 18-2 141 5

5. Providence 16-5 137 4

6. S. Ripley 17-4 120 7

7. Cascade 15-5 94 8

8. Lapel 17-4 57 NR

9. Ev. Mater Dei 12-7 55 6

10. Fountain Central 14-5 48 10

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian, Central Noble, Eastern Pekin, Crawford County, North Knox, Sheridan, Oregon Davis.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Jac-Cen-Del 18-3 113 1

2. Wood Memorial 20-1 106 5

3. Vincennes Rivet 18-3 101 3

4. Argos 17-2 97 2

5. MC Marquette 15-5 92 4

6. Morgan Twp. 18-3 82 6

7. Tindley 15-4 66 7

8. N. White 17-3 53 9

9. Union City 17-4 48 8

10. Riverton Parke 19-3 38 10

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Indiana School for the Deaf, Tri, Hauser.