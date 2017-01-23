Menu
Basketball

Girls basketball state poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A

Carmel Greyhounds Jasmine McWilliams (23) dives for the ball as Zionsville Eagles Maddie Nolan (24),left, Megan Sheridan (21) and Katie Isenbarger (20) look on in the first half of their game Tuesday, November 15, 2016, evening at Zionsville High School.

                                  W-L Pts Prv

1. North Central             22-0 180 1

2. Homestead                     20-2 164 2

3. Zionsville                    21-1 152 4

4. Carmel                        17-3 137 3

5. Pike                   16-3 136 5

6. Hamilton Southeastern         17-4 85  6

7. Northridge                    22-1 82  7

8. Ben Davis              17-4 61  8

9. E. Chicago                    16-5 47  NR

10. Ev. Central                   19-1 39  NR

Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Lawrence North, Penn, Warsaw, Greenfield-Central, Elkhart Central, Martinsville, Evansville North, Lake Central, Pendleton Heights, Columbus North, Merrillville.

Class 3A

                                  W-L Pts Prv

1. S. Bend St. Joseph’s          17-2 154 2

2. Heritage Christian            16-4 149 3

3. N. Harrison                   19-2 142 1

4. Greensburg                    19-2 114 6

5. Northwestern                  18-3 110 4

6. Ft. Wayne Concordia           17-4 108 5

7. Rushville                     19-3 102 7

8. Tippecanoe Valley             18-4 95  8

9. West Lafayette                17-3 46  NR

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger             11-6 40  9

Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln, Beach Grove, Northwood, Evansville Memorial, Benton Central, Angola, Bellmont, Glenn.

Class 2A

                                  W-L Pts Prv

1. Triton Central                19-1 175 2

2. Whitko                        17-4 154 1

3. Oak Hill                      20-1 149 3

4. Monroe Central                18-2 141 5

5. Providence                    16-5 137 4

6. S. Ripley                     17-4 120 7

7. Cascade                       15-5 94  8

8. Lapel                         17-4 57  NR

9. Ev. Mater Dei                 12-7 55  6

10. Fountain Central              14-5 48  10

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian, Central Noble, Eastern Pekin, Crawford County, North Knox, Sheridan, Oregon Davis.

Class A

                                  W-L Pts Prv

1. Jac-Cen-Del                   18-3 113 1

2. Wood Memorial                 20-1 106 5

3. Vincennes Rivet               18-3 101 3

4. Argos                         17-2 97  2

5. MC Marquette                  15-5 92  4

6. Morgan Twp.                   18-3 82  6

7. Tindley                       15-4 66  7

8. N. White                      17-3 53  9

9. Union City                    17-4 48  8

10. Riverton Parke                19-3 38  10

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Indiana School for the Deaf, Tri, Hauser.

