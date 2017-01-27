Basketball Girls basketball: Triton Central 50, Beech Grove 44 By USA TODAY Sports January 26, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Courtney Raymer (left), of Triton Central High School, is defended by Katie Giller, of Beech Grove High School, at Triton Central High School, Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. Courtney Raymer of Triton Central High School, is blocked by Beech Grove High School's Mallory Storms, during game action in Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. Courtney Raymer of Triton Central High School, is blocked by Beech Grove High School's Mallory Storms, during game action in Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. Rynisha Holly of Triton Central High School, shoots during game action against Beech Grove High School, at Triton Central High School, Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. Isabella Cooper of Triton Central High School, looks for a shot as she is defended by Skyler McGregor of Beech Grove High School, at Triton Central High School, Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest. Katie Giller of Beech Grove High School looks for tough points as she is guarded by Courtney Raymer of Triton Central High School, Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. Neasia Lee (left), of Beech Grove High School, looks for a rebound against Rynisha Holly (middle) and Courtney Raymer of Triton Central High School, at Triton Central High School, Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. Maya Chandler (front), of Triton Central High School is defended by Katie Giller of Beech Grove High School, Fairland, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Triton Central High School won the contest over rival BGHS. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Beech Grove High School (Beech Grove IN), Triton Central High School (Fairland IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Triton Central vs. Beech Grove Gallery Gallery | Floyd Central-New Albany boys basketball Gallery Gallery | Providence-Floyd Central boys basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest