Girls: Bishop Manogue cruises past Spanish Springs

The girls basketball game between Spanish Springs and Manogue was a battle of unbeatens.

In league play at least.

But the Miners did what they have done for 2 1/2 seasons and rolled to another Northern 4A league win, 77-31, Friday at Manogue.

Kenna Holt led the Miners with 23 points, Malia Holt had 16 and Katie Turner added 14 as the Miners improved to 6-0 in league, 11-2 overall.

Turner said the Miners focused on improving defense and rebounding in the game.

“Because those are going to be what we need to excel in when we get to Regionals and state,” Turner said. “Our goal was to not let them score in the second half.”

Malia Holt said another big goal was to get everyone on the team some quality minutes and to continue playing hard no matter what the score was.

The Miners played in a tournament in Southern California after Christmas, and lost twice there.

Manogue coach Carlnel Wiley was happy with the team’s inside-out game Friday. He said the Southern California tournament was beneficial to the Miners and should provide useful experience in the playoffs.

“I kind of advise everybody to do that if we could. Everybody in Northern Nevada, we should do that, it’s a great experience,” Wiley said.

Kierra Johnson led the Cougars with eight points as they fell to 5-1, 11-5.

Spanish Springs coach Art Cardenas said his team was confident before the game. But added that the Cougars need to learn to play through adversity.

“(Bishop Manogue) got the win and they earned it,” Cardenas said. “I kept telling (the Cougars) to keep their heads up and keep fighting.”

Also Friday, Reed beat Galena, 66-42, as Vanessa Hernandez scored 18 points, Autumn Wadsworth had 14, and Taylor Johnson and Tori Baer each had 11.

McQueen beat Carson, 53-24; North Valleys beat Wooster, 48-22; Reno beat Douglas; 52-18; and Damonte Ranch beat Hug, 55-16.

Tuesday’s Games: Hug at Reno; McQueen at Spanish Springs; North Valleys at Reed; Douglas at Bishop Manogue; Galena at Carson; Damonte Ranch at Wooster.

Friday’s games: McQueen at Hug; North Valleys at Spanish Springs; Reed at Reno; Bishop Manogue at Carson; Douglas at Damonte Ranch; Wooster at Galena.