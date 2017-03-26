Girls bowling Dream Team, all-area teams

BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Madison Burdick (Charlotte jr.): 4th at Division 2 regional tournament, top-16 finisher at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Taylor Duff (Waverly so.): 4th at Division 2 regional tournament, top-16 finisher at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

Kemmie Shunk (Alma jr.): 1st at Division 3 regional tournament, 26th at Division 3 state tournament

DREAM TEAM

Brooke Noecker (Charlotte sr.): 6th at Division 2 regional tournament, 39th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Whitney Adams (Charlotte jr.): 9th at Division 2 regional tournament, 22nd at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference

Gabriella VanHorn (Holt so.): 3rd at Division 1 regional tournament, 45th at Division 1 state tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Carissa Bracamontes​ (Waverly sr.): 3rd at Division 2 regional tournament, 47th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

Heidi Seeley (Ithaca sr.): 4th at Division 3 regional tournament, 32nd at Division 3 state tournament

Coach of the Year: Pat Landry (Charlotte)—Led the Orioles to the Division 2 state semifinals and a 9-1 record in the CAAC Red

ALL-AREA BOWLERS

DIVISION 1

Brianna Franks (Holt jr.): 13th at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Hannah Belen (Grand Ledge jr.): 19th at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

Morgan Walters (Holt jr.): 20th at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Maddie Cole (Holt fr.): 31st at Division 1 regional tournament

Tasheaka Wilson (Grand Ledge sr.): 34th at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

DIVISION 2

Shelby Gokee (Owosso fr.): 11th at Division 2 regional tournament

Laken Williamson (Owosso jr.): 12th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

McKenize Martin (Eaton Rapids jr.): 14th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

Alexis Sadler (Charlotte sr.): 16th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Promesa Mireles (Mason jr.): 16th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

DIVISION 3

Kerstin Hills (Leslie jr.): 5th at Division 3 regional tournament, 40th at Division 3 state tournament

Brianna Eldridge (Corunna jr.): 7th at Division 3 regional tournament, 44th at Division 3 state tournament

Ashley Zinn (Portland jr.): 8th at Division 3 regional tournament, 38th at Division 3 state tournament

Jordyn Fyan (Portland so.): 9th at Division 3 regional tournament, 42nd at Division 3 state tournament

Jeanelle Courtnay (Ovid-Elsie jr.): 10th at Division 3 regional tournament, 60th at Division 3 state tournament

DIVISION 4

Harlee Tratnik (Pewamo-Westphalia sr.): 11th at Division 4 regional tournament

Jacey Miller (Pewamo-Westphalia sr.): 13th at Division 4 regional tournament

Abigail Pearson (Portland St. Patrick jr.): 14th at Division 4 regional tournament

Abrielle Mason (Portland St. Patrick sr.): 15th at Division 4 regional tournament

Sydney Kipp (Carson City-Crystal sr.): 19th at Division 4 regional tournament

All-Area Coach: Ken Shunk (Alma)—Led the Panthers to a top-8 finish at the Division 3 state tournament