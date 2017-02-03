Girls district basketball, girls regional soccer finals tonight

For the Melbourne and Merritt Island girls high school soccer teams, it’s either win or see the season end.

For seven Brevard County high school girls basketball teams, Friday’s and Saturday’s district championship games will determine which play regional quarterfinal games on the road Thursday and which play at home.

Merritt Island’s girls soccer team gets a home game to decide a spot in next Friday’s state semifinal round. Melbourne has to get past Mitchell on its home field in New Port Richey. Either the Bulldogs or Viera have won the last four 4A titles.

Boys soccer teams join in Saturday, with four Brevard teams still alive. Those three games will all be played locally.

Next week, boys basketball teams open district tournament play.

Tonight’s high school sports postseason events

Class 4A girls regional soccer final

Melbourne at New Port Richey Mitchell, 7

Class 3A girls regional soccer final

Seminole Osceola at Merritt Island, 7

District 13-7A girls basketball final

Sebastian River at Heritage, 7

District 6-2A girls basketball final at Port St. Lucie Morningside

Morningside vs. Covenant Christian. 7

Saturday’s high school sports postseason events

Class 4A boys regional soccer semifinal

Clermont East Ridge at Melbourne, 7

Class 3A boys regional soccer semifinal

Merritt Island at Titusville, 7

Class 2A boys regional soccer semifinal

Bishop Moore at West Shore, 7

District 6-8A girls basketball final at St. Cloud

Melbourne vs. Celebration, 7

District 14-6A girls basketball final at Merritt Island

Palm Bay vs. Rockledge, 6

District 7-5A girls basketball final at Holy Trinity

Astronaut vs. Melbourne CC, 7

