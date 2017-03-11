Girls gymnastics: Rockford wins third straight state title

Rockford successfully defended its girls gymnastics state title, outpacing Canton and Brighton, among others, in the team finals Friday at Plymouth Canton High School.

The Rams, who combined with Sparta to win the last two state titles, did it alone this season, scoring a 145.300 to top Canton (144.775) and Brighton (143.250).

Rockford won two of the four disciplines, topping the 12 other schools in the vault with a team score of 36.900. But the difference for Rockford’s third straight state title was in the floor exercise, where it scored a 145.300. Canton finished second in that event, scoring 144.775.

Canton won the uneven bars with 35.725 and Plymouth, which finished fifth overall, won the balance beam at 36.950.

This is the fourth state gymnastics team title for Rockford, which won its first in 1989.

After Brighton, Farmington finished fourth (143.025), followed by Plymouth (141.850), Grand Rapids Forest Hills (141.650), Howell (140.950), Port Huron Unified (140.900), Northville (140.750), Livonia Blue (139.950), Grand Ledge (138.700) and Lowell and Troy/Auburn Hills Avondale (136.375).

The individual championships are today at Plymouth Canton.