Girls high school basketball Dream Team, all-area

Here is the Lansing State Journal girls basketball Dream Team and all-area selections for the 2016-17 season.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Kayla Belles, Ithaca: The junior earned Associated Press first-team all-state honors for a third consecutive season and led the Yellowjackets to a league title and a Class B district championship. Belles averaged 20.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 steals and 1.1 assists during the regular season for the Yellowjackets. She surpassed 1,000 career points this season and helped Ithaca compile a 20-5 record.
Autumn Kissman, Mason: The senior center was named an AP Class A first-team all-state selection for a second consecutive season. The Oakland University signee averaged 19.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks during the regular season for the Bulldogs. She had 14 double-doubles and shot 61 percent from the field. Kissman, who surpassed 1,000 career points in January, helped Mason to a 14-win season and its first district title in 17 years.
Maddie Watters, Williamston: The junior guard was an AP Class B first-team all-state selection and played a part in the Hornets winning league, district and regional championships. Watters was one of the area’s top scorers at 18.3 points and also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals while helping the Hornets to a 23-2 record. She set the school single-game scoring record with 38 points in a win over East Lansing in January and surpassed 1,000 career points during the state tournament for the Hornets.
DREAM TEAM
Grace George, DeWitt: The junior forward was a big part of another successful season for the Panthers, who won the outright CAAC Red title and spent the entire year ranked in the top 10 of the Class A state rankings. The AP honorable mention all-state selection averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 steals to help DeWitt to a 21-2 mark. George shot 47 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line.
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing: The junior was an honorable mention Class A all-state selection and part of a balanced attack for the Trojans. She helped East Lansing to a 21-3 record that included CAAC Blue and district championships. Hampton led the Trojans in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounds (6.0 per game) and also averaged 2.1 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks.
Alisia Smith, Waverly: The senior was an AP first-team all-state selection in Class A. Smith, who is signed with Penn State, helped the Warriors to a 14-7 record and a runner-up finish in the CAAC Red this season. She averaged 16 points and seven rebounds during the regular season for Waverly.
Co-coach: Pete Cool, Williamston: The 10th-year coach guided the Hornets to a 23-2 season that included CAAC White, district and regional titles. The regional championship was the first for Williamston in 24 years. The Hornets were ranked in the top five of Class B all season.
Co-coach: Steve Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia: In his eighth season in charge, Eklund led the Pirates to a 24-3 record and runner-up finish in Class C. Pewamo-Westphalia reached the state championship game for the first time since 1984.
CLASS A ALL-AREA
Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos
Laya Hartman, Okemos
Maddie Maloney, St. Johns
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing
Aazh Nye, East Lansing
Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge
Coaches: Bill McCullen, DeWitt / Rob Smith, East Lansing
CLASS A HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Erika Ballinger, St. Johns
Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt
Allyson Hunt, Grand Ledge
LaShay Hursey, Everett
Alliyah Demmers, Holt
Imani Malone, Holt
Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing
Johnna Parsons, Mason
Maddie Petersen, DeWitt
Anna Raffaelli, Owosso
Courtney Sharland, Grand Ledge
Jazlynn Wilcox, Waverly
CLASS B ALL-AREA
Imania Baker, Haslett
Teona Feldpausch, Olivet
Kenzie Lewis, Williamston
Allison Peplowski, Williamston
Coach: Ty Warczinsky, Ithaca
CLASS B HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna
Tori Blackman, Sexton
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville
Nautiqua Garcia, Eastern
Jenna Gewirtz, Ovid-Elsie
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville
Logan Kyre, Olivet
Madison Montgomery, Leslie
Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic
Katelyn Richmond, Lakewood
Noelle Rohde, Olivet
Jorie Rutkowski, Portland
Emma Samson, Ovid-Elsie
Carly Scheblo, Charlotte
Kenzie Seeley, Alma
Gabie Shellenbarger, Lakewood
Rachel Smith, Stockbridge
Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids
Alyssa Welsh, Perry
Jessi Taylor, Stockbridge
Annisa Whims, Haslett
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids
CLASS C ALL-AREA
Ellie Droste, Pewamo-Westphalia
Ellie Hardy, Saranac
Tessa Hosford, Bath
Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia
Cara Wiles, Carson City-Crystal
Sophie Wilsey, Laingsburg
Coach: Chris Rypstra, Bath
CLASS C HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Taylor Buck, Bath
Kenedy Franks, Laingsburg
Michele Hannah, Laingsburg
Tait Hosford, Bath
Alex Randall, Laingsburg
Hannah Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia
Kaylea Stone, Carson City-Crystal
Jessica Stoskopf, Bath
Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia
CLASS D ALL-AREA
Katie Coyne, Portland St. Patrick
Hannah Greenwood, Portland St. Patrick
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian
Nicole Hardman, Ashley
Taylor Hewitt, Morrice
Jenna Smith, Morrice
Coach: Kris Smith, Morrice
CLASS D HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Morgan Bolinger, Fulton
Grave Hull, Webberville
Maddie Lewis, Morrice
Gracie Nowak, Morrice
Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian
Mackenzie Tyler, Webberville
Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian