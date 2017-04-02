Girls high school basketball Dream Team, all-area

Here is the Lansing State Journal girls basketball Dream Team and all-area selections for the 2016-17 season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Kayla Belles, Ithaca: The junior earned Associated Press first-team all-state honors for a third consecutive season and led the Yellowjackets to a league title and a Class B district championship. Belles averaged 20.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 steals and 1.1 assists during the regular season for the Yellowjackets. She surpassed 1,000 career points this season and helped Ithaca compile a 20-5 record.

Autumn Kissman, Mason: The senior center was named an AP Class A first-team all-state selection for a second consecutive season. The Oakland University signee averaged 19.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks during the regular season for the Bulldogs. She had 14 double-doubles and shot 61 percent from the field. Kissman, who surpassed 1,000 career points in January, helped Mason to a 14-win season and its first district title in 17 years.

Maddie Watters, Williamston: The junior guard was an AP Class B first-team all-state selection and played a part in the Hornets winning league, district and regional championships. Watters was one of the area’s top scorers at 18.3 points and also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals while helping the Hornets to a 23-2 record. She set the school single-game scoring record with 38 points in a win over East Lansing in January and surpassed 1,000 career points during the state tournament for the Hornets.

DREAM TEAM

Grace George, DeWitt: The junior forward was a big part of another successful season for the Panthers, who won the outright CAAC Red title and spent the entire year ranked in the top 10 of the Class A state rankings. The AP honorable mention all-state selection averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 steals to help DeWitt to a 21-2 mark. George shot 47 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing: The junior was an honorable mention Class A all-state selection and part of a balanced attack for the Trojans. She helped East Lansing to a 21-3 record that included CAAC Blue and district championships. Hampton led the Trojans in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounds (6.0 per game) and also averaged 2.1 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Alisia Smith, Waverly: The senior was an AP first-team all-state selection in Class A. Smith, who is signed with Penn State, helped the Warriors to a 14-7 record and a runner-up finish in the CAAC Red this season. She averaged 16 points and seven rebounds during the regular season for Waverly.

Co-coach: Pete Cool, Williamston: The 10th-year coach guided the Hornets to a 23-2 season that included CAAC White, district and regional titles. The regional championship was the first for Williamston in 24 years. The Hornets were ranked in the top five of Class B all season.

Co-coach: Steve Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia: In his eighth season in charge, Eklund led the Pirates to a 24-3 record and runner-up finish in Class C. Pewamo-Westphalia reached the state championship game for the first time since 1984.

CLASS A ALL-AREA

Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos

Laya Hartman, Okemos

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing

Aazh Nye, East Lansing

Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge

Coaches: Bill McCullen, DeWitt / Rob Smith, East Lansing

CLASS A HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Erika Ballinger, St. Johns

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt

Allyson Hunt, Grand Ledge

LaShay Hursey, Everett

Alliyah Demmers, Holt

Imani Malone, Holt

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing

Johnna Parsons, Mason

Maddie Petersen, DeWitt

Anna Raffaelli, Owosso

Courtney Sharland, Grand Ledge

Jazlynn Wilcox, Waverly

CLASS B ALL-AREA

Imania Baker, Haslett

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston

Allison Peplowski, Williamston

Elie Smith, Fowlerville

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia

Coach: Ty Warczinsky, Ithaca

CLASS B HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna

Tori Blackman, Sexton

Sydnee Dennis, Haslett

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville

Nautiqua Garcia, Eastern

Jenna Gewirtz, Ovid-Elsie

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville

Logan Kyre, Olivet

Madison Montgomery, Leslie

Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic

Katelyn Richmond, Lakewood

Noelle Rohde, Olivet

Jorie Rutkowski, Portland

Emma Samson, Ovid-Elsie

Carly Scheblo, Charlotte

Kenzie Seeley, Alma

Gabie Shellenbarger, Lakewood

Rachel Smith, Stockbridge

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids

Alyssa Welsh, Perry

Jessi Taylor, Stockbridge

Annisa Whims, Haslett

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids

CLASS C ALL-AREA

Ellie Droste, Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Hardy, Saranac

Tessa Hosford, Bath

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia

Cara Wiles, Carson City-Crystal

Sophie Wilsey, Laingsburg

Coach: Chris Rypstra, Bath

CLASS C HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Taylor Buck, Bath

Kenedy Franks, Laingsburg

Michele Hannah, Laingsburg

Tait Hosford, Bath

Alex Randall, Laingsburg

Hannah Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia

Kaylea Stone, Carson City-Crystal

Jessica Stoskopf, Bath

Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia

CLASS D ALL-AREA

Katie Coyne, Portland St. Patrick

Hannah Greenwood, Portland St. Patrick

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian

Nicole Hardman, Ashley

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice

Jenna Smith, Morrice

Coach: Kris Smith, Morrice

CLASS D HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Morgan Bolinger, Fulton

Grave Hull, Webberville

Maddie Lewis, Morrice

Gracie Nowak, Morrice

Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian

Mackenzie Tyler, Webberville

Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian