Girls hoops: 2A No. 1 Triton Central beats Beech Grove

FAIRLAND — On paper, Triton Central doesn’t have one player that sticks out. Courtney Raymer came into the Tigers’ game against Beech Grove leading the team with 12 points per game. No one else averages double-figures.

Beech Grove’s Cameron Cardenas and Katie Giller each average 20 points per game.

So when Cardenas scored the game’s first seven points and the Hornets jumped out to a 10-point lead, it looked like the top team in 2A might be in for a long night.

But here’s the thing about Triton Central – no player gets easily fazed. As coach Bryan Graham says, “There’s not a whole lot where they haven’t been there, done that.”

So the Tigers resorted to their strength – defense – went on a big run and tied the score. By the time the final buzzer sounded, they had a 50-44 win. Seniors Raymer, Isabella Ratliff and Samantha Felling each scored 13 points.

“It’s our mental toughness,” Raymer said of what makes the team so difficult to play against. “We’ve played a few games where the other team comes out and is ready to play. When we got down, something kicked in and we (knew we) had to stay mentally tough. We had to kick it into gear.”

Everyone played a role. Raymer and Ratliff did most of the damage in the first half, scoring six each. Felling, after hitting just two field goals in the first half, scored five of her team’s 12 points in the fourth quarter. Freshman Maya Chandler got into the act, too, hitting a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to put the game out of reach.

But as has been the case all season, defense carried the Tigers. Cardenas and Giller scored 17 each, but the rest of the team combined to score just 10.

After trailing by six entering the fourth, the Hornets made it a one-point game with 5 minutes to go. But several turnovers allowed the Tigers to regain a five-point edge with just less than 2 minutes to play. The Hornets scored just three points in the final 2 minutes.

“They’re aggressive and made us work for our offense,” Hornets (15-5) coach Kristin Raker said. “It was a tough, challenging game, but we knew that was going to be the way they played. They’re an all-around solid team. Defense wins games.”

The Tigers (21-1) are hoping that mantra holds true as they enter the state tournament. The Tigers started last season ranked No. 1 and made it to the regional round. This season, after losing four players to graduation, they started the season ranked 13th. Yet here they are again, with a chance to prove they are the best team in the class.

“You just want to be playing your best basketball,” Graham said. “What we want to be is ranked No. 1 in about three weeks. If that happens, we’ll be happy.”

TRITON CENTRAL 50, BEECH GROVE 44

BEECH GROVE 14 5 13 12 — 44

TRITON CENTRAL 14 9 15 12 — 50

BEECH GROVE (15-5): Cameron Cardenas 7-15 2-4 17 Katie Giller 4-20 5-8 17 Skyler McGregor 3-4 6 McKiyla Kimbrough 2-6 4 Mallory Storms 0-5 Team totals: 16-50 7-12 44.

TRITON CENTRAL (21-1): Courtney Raymer 4-8 5-9 13 Isabella Ratliff 5-9 3-3 13 Samantha Felling 5-9 13 Maya Chandler 1-5 3-3 5 Isabella Cooper 2-3 4 Rynisha Holly 0-4 2-2 2 Team totals: 17-38 13-17 50