Girls hoops: Carmel clicking on all cylinders heading into state tournament

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Here’s one sign that Class 4A No. 4 Carmel is a team clicking on all cylinders heading into the state tournament: The opposing coach says its biggest weapon is offense. The Greyhounds say their focus is defense.

And when both are clicking? Watch out.

“We work defensively all the time,” said Carmel’s Blake Smith, who scored a team-high 16 points in the Greyhounds’ 59-47 win over Ben Davis. “In practice, it’s defense, defense, defense. We’re just offensively blessed. It comes too easy us with all the talent we have. We run the plays and get it done.”

Ben Davis coach Joe Lentz saw the Greyhounds (19-3) finish with three players in double-figures.

“They’re just really good offensively,” Lentz said. “They’re good defensively too, but their biggest asset is how offensively skilled they are. They can all get us at the rim. They handle the basketball and see the floor.”

Carmel presents matchup problems all over the floor. Lentz said his team was dedicated to stopping Amy Dilk. For the most part, the Class 4A No. 8 Giants (18-5) succeeded. She came into the game averaging 15 points per game, and was held to 11. But Smith, Tomi Taiwo (12 points), and Reagan Hune (nine points) stepped up.

“They’ve got so many weapons that you’ve got to pick your poison,” Lentz said. “We did and we still got poisoned.”

Tod Windlan praised players up and down the roster for their play, but specifically mentioned Hune’s play, saying the freshman is “oozing with talent.”

“It’s starting to come out,” he said. “This was a great game for her heading into the tournament. She gained a lot of confidence.”

Hune says her success comes from watching the starters.

“It all starts with the starting varsity,” she said. “How much energy they have, we have to step up and match it.”

Defensively, the Greyhounds stifled a Ben Davis offense that came into senior night averaging 61 points per game. Khera Goss finished with 21, but Nia Clark was held to five.

Carmel led by six after the first quarter and by 11 heading into halftime, as Dilk, Smith and Taiwo scored eight points apiece in the first two quarters. Ben Davis made it a one-possession game late in the third, but Carmel ended the quarter on a 9-5 run and led by nine heading into the fourth.

Ben Davis was unable to gain any offensive traction to pose a threat in the closing minutes. The Giants shot 29 percent from the floor and committed nine turnovers.

“We’re in good shape going into it, but you never take anyone for granted,” Windlan said.

Follow IndyStar reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter: @MVanTryon.

CARMEL 59, BEN DAVIS 47

BEN DAVIS 11 11 17 8 — 47

CARMEL 19 14 15 11— 59

BEN DAVIS (18-5) Cherrelle Newsom 0 2-2 2 Bethany Blow 1 1-2 4 Nia Clark 2 5 Imani Graham 1 1-2 4 Khera Goss 8 4-5 21 Diamond Williams 3 5-6 11 Totals: 15 13-17 47

CARMEL (19-3): Olivia Christy 1 0-1 2 Amy Dilk 3 6-6 12 Blake Smith 7 2-3 16 Tomi Taiwo 3 3-4 11 Jasmine McWilliams 1 1-1 4 Reagan Hune 4 1-2 9 Mackenzie Wood 2 1-1 5 Totals: 21 14-18 59