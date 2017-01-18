Girls hoops: Hamilton Southeastern outlasts Lawrence North

FISHERS — It wasn’t pretty. It nearly slipped away. But in the end, Class 4A No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern did enough Tuesday night to earn a 57-50 win over 4A No. 9 Lawrence North.

After leading by 12 in the first half and by seven with 2 minutes to go, Hamilton Southeastern saw Lawrence North make it a one-possession game with 1:45 left. The teams combined for six turnovers the rest of the way, but the Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of their extra possessions. Bre Lloyd hit a pair of free throws in the closing minute that put the game out of reach.

Lloyd, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 12 points for the Royals. Sydney Parrish led them with 21, including five 3-pointers.

“Bre not scoring in the first half didn’t bother me because I knew she would get going at some point,” Hamilton Southeastern coach Chris Huppenthal said. “When she’s not scoring, somebody else is going to.”

The Royals (17-3) threatened to put away the game early, as Parrish gave the team a 20-8 lead late in the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Royals hit four from behind the arc in the first quarter. But a Wildcats run in the second quarter highlighted by three Destiny Perkins steals and layups cut the Royals lead to one heading into the half.

But the Wildcats (11-6) just couldn’t get over the hump for much of the third quarter. They took a one-point lead with a minute to play in the quarter, but it was their only lead.

The Royals held the visitors to just eight field goals in the second half and 31 percent shooting overall. The Wildcats defense was also strong — the Royals shot just 41 percent from the floor — but HSE had 10 makes from behind the arc. The Wildcats had just four 3s.

“Our defense was our biggest key tonight,” Lloyd said. “This is probably the game where we played our all-around best defense as a team together. Staying in gaps and getting low helped a lot.”

A lack of offensive execution down the stretch did in the Wildcats.

“Down the stretch offensively we panicked a little bit and froze up as a team,” Lawrence North coach Chris Giffin said. “We didn’t run our stuff and trust it to try to get good looks by running it. We took quick shots, turned the ball over, tried to do some things out of the framework of what we’ve practiced. When you combine those things against a really good team, it’s tough.”

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 57, LAWRENCE NORTH 50

LAWRENCE NORTH 11 14 15 10 — 50

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 20 6 15 16 — 57

Lawrence North (11-6): Destiny Perkins 6-13 1-3 14, Trinity Brady 3-15 6-6 12, Katie Davidson 3-8 0-0 7, Ashley Raines 2-7 0-0 6, Lauren Gunn 3-5 0-0 6, Mya Parker 1-7 2-4 4, Kristian Young 0-4 1-2 1. Team totals: 18-59 10-15 50.

Hamilton Southeastern (17-3): Malea Jackson 2-7 2-2 8, Bre Lloyd 4-10 3-6 13, Sydney Parrish 8-15 0-0 21, Amaya Hamilton 2-5 1-2 5, Haydn Braun 2-3 0-0 6, Tayah Irvin 2-3 0-0 4, Molly Walton 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Kegley 0-1 0-0 0. Team totals: 20-47 6-10 57.