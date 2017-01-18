Girls hoops: McLimore leads Zionsville past Tindley

ZIONSVILLE – Zionsville senior Rachel McLimore received a standing ovation before and after Tuesday night’s game against Tindley.

And for good reason. The 5-10 guard, who was honored prior to the game on senior night, was taken out of her last home game with about 2 minutes to play after a 35-point performance that vaulted the Eagles to a 96-56 victory.

McLimore, an All-American nominee, finished with 12-of-24 shooting and 9-of-10 from the foul line. She is the Eagles’ lone senior.

“With this being senior night, it was special,” Zionsville coach Andy Maguire said. “She’s a great kid and a great basketball player.”

Although both teams are eyeing runs at state titles this season, it was evident early that the gap between Class A and 4A is large.

Zionsville (20-1), ranked No. 4 in 4A, dominated Tindley (14-4), the seventh-ranked team in Class A.

Zionsville hit six of its first seven shots and jumped to a 16-2 lead midway through the first quarter. The Eagles finished the first quarter with 13-of-19 shooting.

The Eagles used several easy fast-break layups to build an insurmountable lead. Seven Eagles scored by halftime, as Zionsville led 49-28.

“A lot of kids showed that they can score tonight,” Maguire said. “And we had a lot of fast breaks. We played up-tempo tonight. Overall, I’m pleased with the performance.”

Tindley came alive offensively late in the first quarter and early in the second. The Tigers cut the lead to 29-20 with 6:48 to play in the first half, but Zionsville followed with a 14-2 run to make it 43-22.

The Tigers struggled to find open shots. Tindley shot 21-of-66 from the field, compared to 37-of-75 for the Eagles.

“We play to win every game,” Tindley coach Kevin Merriweather said. “I don’t care about the players or the size. It was senior night for them tonight, and we don’t have seniors. Our kids played against the No. 4 team in the state.”

Six Eagles players score at least nine points. Sophomore guard Maddie Nolan scored 16 and junior forward Katie Isenbarger added 13.

A bright spot for Tindley was the play of junior guard Skye Williams, who scored 16 points.

“Tindley is a really good scoring team,” Maguire said. “For a 1A school, they have a lot of talented guards. They gave us a handful.”

Zionsville returns to action Saturday at 4A No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern, while Tindley plays host to Broad Ripple on Thursday.

ZIONSVILLE 96, TINDLEY 56

Tindley 14 14 14 14 — 56

Zionsville 29 19 21 27 — 96

Tindley — Fisher 6 3-3 15, Wilson 3 2-3 8, Love 4 3-3 11, Brimmage 2 0-0 4, Williams 5 5-7 16, Anthony 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-16 56.

Zionsville — Isenbarger 5 3-4 13, Nolan 7 0-0 16, Patterson 4 0-0 9, Richason 3 3-6 9, McLimore 12 9-10 35, Woodworth 4 0-0 10, Howell 1 0-0 2, Tokarek 1 0-0 2. Totals 37 15-20 96.

3-Point Goals – Tindley 1 (Williams). Zionsville 7 (McLimore 2, Nolan 2, Woodworth 2, Patterson 1).