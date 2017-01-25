Girls hoops: Pike extends win streak by topping HSE

When Pike dropped a game to Center Grove in December, the Red Devils took offense. It wasn’t that they lost, it was how they lost. They shot 17 percent, turned the ball over and left opposing players open in crucial situations.

After that game, coach Bob Anglea said: “They’ve got to be able to accept coaching, get the ball where it needs to go and get stuff done. Until they want to do that, good teams are going to beat you.”

The Red Devils haven’t lost since. Now, they’re ranked the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A and they knocked off 4A No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern 62-58 Tuesday night.

“Our eyes opened,” said Pike’s Jada Roberson of the loss to Center Grove. “We had to come together as a team and play harder.”

The Red Devils used strong offensive performances from Roberson (19 points) and Angel Baker (22 points) to fend off the Royals. Roberson started 7-of-7 from the floor while Baker scored the team’s first 10 points.

“Angel’s got a little better jump shot than Jada, but when both of them are going it’s really hard to figure out what you’re going to do,” Anglea said. “Jada tonight was great.”

Pike took a 53-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Royals turned up the defensive pressure and forced some key turnovers. Bre Lloyd, who finished with a team-high 17 points for Hamilton Southeastern, hit a layup with 25 seconds left to make it a one-possession game. But Pike cut through the full-court pressure and hit a layup to create the decisive margin.

Anglea said his team has improved in the areas that cost them their last loss.

“We’re doing a much better job of paying attention to details.”

Despite the loss for HSE, coach Chris Huppenthal was pleased with his team’s effort after a loss to Zionsville on Saturday where he said the team lacked “toughness.”

“It was important that our kids can play 32 minutes regardless of the score,” he said. “When we got down 57-41, all I was looking for was to see what kind of courage we were going to have.”

Pike has another motivation that has spurred its seven-game winning streak: respect. Roberson said the team felt slighted earlier this season for not cracking the top-10 in the polls. Then they made it, and wanted to get into the top-five. Now that they’re there?

“Now we’re trying to get to the top three,” she said. “We’re still working.”

PIKE 62, HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 58

HSE 13 18 10 17 — 58

PIKE 19 14 20 9 — 62

HSE (17-5): Malea Jackson 4-7 11 Bre Lloyd 5-9 4-4 17 Haydn Braun 0-1 Molly Walton 1-2 1-2 4 Tayah Irvin 1-4 3 Sydney Parrish 5-9 0-1 12 Amaya Hamilton 3-6 5-6 11 Team totals: 19-40 10-13 58

Pike (16-4): Jada Roberson 7-8 4-7 19 LaRae Rascoe 0-1 2-2 2 Angel Baker 6-12 7-8 22 Michaela White 3-7 1-2 7 Desa Geisler 1-2 1-1 3 Kinnidy Garrard 4-4 1-2 9 Team totals: 21-34 16-22 62.

3-point goals: HSE 10 (Jackson, Lloyd 3, Parrish 2, Walton, Irvin) Pike 4 (Baker 3, Roberson)