Girls hoops: Pike holds on for win over Lawrence North

INDIANAPOLIS — When Class 4A No. 6 Pike raced out to a 14-0 lead over No. 5 Lawrence North on Thursday night, it looked like the Red Devils might make quick work of the Wildcats. But they had to overcome offensive struggles and miscues to hold on for a 63-56 win.

It wasn’t a perfect game for Pike – the team committed 24 turnovers – but it was good enough to get the win after not having played for two weeks.

“We lost our attention to detail and let them get back in, but I thought we did a good job in the last four minutes of being detailed and doing things we needed to do,” Pike coach Bob Anglea said.

Pike (13-3) hit five of its first seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers from LaRae Rascoe, to gain an early edge. Lawrence North failed to score until midway through the quarter and committed 13 turnovers in the first period leading to 11 Pike points. The Red Devils took a 25-11 lead into the second.

But the Red Devils hit two field goals in the second quarter and scored just seven points, allowing Lawrence North (10-5) to cut the deficit to eight heading into halftime. Pike maintained its edge in the third, taking a 10-point lead into the fourth. Destiny Perkins scored nine of the Wildcats’ 14 points in the quarter.

Lawrence North’s Trinity Brady made it a one-possession game with five minutes to go by converting a 3-point play. Perkins hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, but the Wildcats couldn’t find a way to get over the hump. They had three offensive possessions with a chance to take the lead, including a one-and-one opportunity, but failed to score.

Pike created breathing room late as Kinnidy Garrard converted a three-point play and Angel Baker had a steal and basket on the ensuing possession to give the Red Devils a five-point lead with two minutes to play.

Baker finished with 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like I let my team down in the first three quarters, so I had to give it all I had in the fourth,” Baker said.

Lawrence North made it a one-possession game with a 3-pointer, but Baker hit a jumper on the next offensive possession to give Pike a two-possession lead it would not relinquish.

Perkins (22) and Brady (21) finished with 43 of the Wildcats’ 56 points, but their efforts weren’t enough to offset the effects of 26 turnovers and poor shooting as a team.

“We had a lot of unforced errors tonight,” Lawrence North coach Chris Giffin said. “It’s tough to do that, shoot 32 percent and beat a good team.”

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px ‘Times New Roman’}span.s1 {font-kerning: none} PIKE 63, LAWRENCE NORTH 56

LAWRENCE NORTH 11 13 14 18 – 56

PIKE 25 7 12 19 – 63

Lawrence North (10-5): Destiny Perkins 6-24 8-12 22 Trinity Brady 7-17 4-5 21 Ashley Raines 1-2 3 Lauren Gunn 0-1 Mya Parker 3-8 6 Kristian Young 0-1 Katie Davidson 2-6 4. Totals: 19-59 12-18 56.

Pike (13-3): Jada Roberson 5-9 3-6 13 LaRae Rascoe 4-10 5-6 15 Angel Baker 6-16 3-6 16 Michaela White 3-11 2-4 9 Mariah Brown 0-1 Desa Geisler 1-1 2 Kinnidy Garrard 3-5 2-3 8. Totals: 22-53 15-25 63.

3-point goals: Lawrence North 6 (Brady 3, Perkins 2, Raines) Pike 4 (Rascoe 2, Baker, White).

