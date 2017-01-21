Girls hoops: Pike tops Carmel in potential state title matchup

CARMEL — Robert Angela thought his Pike basketball team did exactly what he asked of them to pull out a 46-42 win over Carmel on the road Friday night.

He asked his girls not to press the Greyhounds because he knew a man-to-man situation played to Carmel’s strengths. And so the Class 4A No. 5 Red Devils hung back in the zone and kept most of the action along the perimeter.

He relied on Angel Baker, his junior guard he believes should be an Indiana junior All-Star, to be effective from the free-throw line. And so, Baker went 9-of-13 from the foul line and finished with a game-high 18 points.

But if Pike (16-3) and Carmel (17-3) do meet again this season — which, given the sectional pairings, would have to be in the state championship game — Angela doesn’t want to see the same Red Devils team on the floor. Not because they weren’t good — they were. But because bringing the same good team won’t be good enough.

“We have to be able to change because they’ll be smart enough to figure it out, watch the film, learn how to attack what we’re doing,” Angela said. “At this MIC-level, you’ve got to be able to change, and if you aren’t able to change, a good coach is going to figure it out.

On the other hand, Carmel coach Tod Windlan did not see the No. 3 Greyhounds following the scouting report on Pike the way he wanted. The two key areas — rebounding and limiting careless turnovers — were not followed enough to get the job done, as the Red Devils excelled in both categories.

“I told our kids, ‘If this is the last game that you lose, you’ll never remember it,’” Windlan said. “Hopefully they’ll buy into paying a little bit more attention to the scouting report.”

Give Pike the appropriate credit, though. The Red Devils’ zone defense worked against Carmel, who all night struggled penetrating the seams and finding ways into the paint consistently.

Greyhounds leading scorer Amy Dilk shot just 2-for-5 from the field, forced to pass out of double teams more and more throughout the game. She missed the only shot she took in the second half and fell well below her average of 16.2 points per game.

Nevertheless, Carmel rallied back from an eight-point deficit and kept the game close in the final minute. But Baker, Pike’s 5-8 leading scorer, made seven of nine free throws down the stretch and looked every bit as deserving of her coach’s praise.

“She’s a top-5 guard anywhere you go,” Angela said before again emphasizing the importance of change, should a rematch become necessary:

“If we don’t, (Carmel will) scheme against us and we’ll be in trouble.”

PIKE 46, CARMEL 42





PIKE — 11 12 6 17 — 46

CARMEL — 12 9 6 15 — 42

Pike (16-3) — Jada Roberson 3-6 2-3 9, LaRae Rascoe0-4 0-1 0, Angel Baker 4-8 9-13 18, Michaela White 2-7 0-0 5, Mariah Brown 2-2 0-0 5, Kinnidy Garrard 4-7 1-2 9.

Carmel (17-3) — Olivia Christy 3-7 0-0 8, Amy Dilk 2-5 4-7 8, Tomi Taiwo 5-12 1-2 13, Blake Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Sophie Bair 1-1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Wood 2-4 0-0 4.

