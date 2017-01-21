Girls hoops: Win over HSE announces Zionsville's intentions — loudly

FISHERS —p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Class 4A No. 4 Zionsville didn’t need the 56-40 win it got over No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday, but boy did the Eagles want it.

The victory, coming in what Eagles coach Andy Maguire deemed the team’s best defensive performance of the season, clinched at least a share of the Hoosiers Crossroads Conference title. The last time the Eagles won conference was the 1999-2000 season when they were in the Rangeline Conference with the likes of Sheridan, Tipton, Hamilton Heights and Westfield.

Winning conference was right near the top of the Eagles’ wish list this season, along with winning state. The latter will have to wait, at least for a month, but the former is in the books.

The win also confirmed all the work Zionsville (21-1) has put in over the course of the season was worth it. It was hard to tell when they beat teams by 30 night-in and night-out. But a 14-point win on the road against the sixth-best team in the state? That says something.

“We know we’re getting better, but these games validate that the things we’re doing in practice and the hard work we’re putting in actually is paying off,” Zionsville coach Andy Maguire said.

Hamilton Southeastern (17-4) stuck around in the first half, trailing by only four at the break, but made just six field goals and shot 25 percent in the second half. Sydney Parrish, who came into the game averaging 16.8 points per game, finished with just nine — two in the second half. Bre Lloyd, who came in averaging 14.9 points, finished with seven.

Zionsville’s McDonald’s All American nominee Rachel McLimore asked to guard Parrish. She did that and executed on the other end too, scoring a team-high 21 points.

“She did a great job of staying right in front of her and not giving her any space,” Maguire said of McLimore. “She knew what Sydney’s strengths were and she didn’t let her have it.”

The Royals came in averaging 65 points, but were stymied by Zionsville’s defense, which allows less than 44 per game.

“We’ve been working on defense a lot,” McLimore said. “Ever since our earlier games this season, that was our biggest weakness.”

The Royals finished 3-of-17 from behind the arc.

“We need to work better together to find who our shooters are and give them the ball,” HSE coach Chris Huppenthal said. “We had too many offensive possessions that were not many passes and a quick shot. Against good basketball teams, that is not going to work. It didn’t work today.”

ZIONSVILLE 56, HAMILTON SE 40



ZIONSVILLE 13 14 15 14 — 56

HSE 12 11 10 7 — 40

Zionsville (21-1) — Rachel McLimore 9-16 1-1 21, Maddie Nolan 4-11 3-4 12, Delaney Richason 1-5 4-5 7, Erin Patterson 1-10 5-6 7, Gabby Woodworth 2-3 0-0 5, Annie Tokarek 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 19-51 13-16 56

Hamilton SE (17-4) — Amaya Hamilton 4-6 2-3 10, Sydney Parrish 4-12 0-0 9, Bre Lloyd 3-14 0-1 7, Malea Jackson 1-10 3-4 5, Tayah Irvin 1-2 0-0 3, Molly Walton 1-3 0-0 2, Sarah Howard 1-1 0-0 3, Olivia Kegley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 15-50 5-7 40

3-point goals: Zionsville 5 (McLimore 2, Nolan, Richason, Woodworth) HSE 3 (Lloyd, Irvin, Parrish)