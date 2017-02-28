Girls Indiana Junior All-Stars selected

Angel Baker of Class 4A state runner-up Pike was one of six girls basketball players named to the core group of the IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Star team.

The 5-10 Baker averaged 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 steals to lead Pike to its first regional title and the program’s first state finals appearance. The Red Devils finished 24-4 after losing to Homestead, 61-54, in the Class 4A state championship on Saturday.

The Junior All-Stars are selected through votes by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. The core group of six will play in both exhibition games against the Indiana All-Stars on June 6 and 8 at sites to be determined.

Joining Baker as core group selections are East Chicago Central’s Jenasae Bishop, Ben Davis guard Nia Clark, Carmel’s Amy Dilk, Heritage Christian’s Katlyn Gilbert and Martinsville’s Kayana Traylor.

The 5-8 Bishop averaged 24.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.2 steals to lead East Chicago Central to an 18-6 record. She already holds the school’s career scoring record. The 5-9 Clark averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 steals and 3.0 rebounds as Ben Davis finished 20-6. The 5-10 Dilk was a standout for a Carmel team that finished 23-4 and played state champion Homestead to a four-point game in the regional championship, averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.2 steals.

The 5-10 Gilbert averaged 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for a Heritage Christian team that finished 21-7 and played in a Class 3A semistate. Martinsville’s 5-9 Traylor, a Purdue recruit, averaged 23.4 points and 4.5 assists for a 21-5 team that won a sectional title.

Here’s a look at the other 12 players selected.

The North Group: Leigha Brown, 6-1, DeKalb; Emily Kiser, 6-3, Noblesville; Brooke McKinley, 5-10, Northridge; Keya Patton, 5-7, Cathedral; Taylor Ramey, 5-6, North Central; Blake Smith, 6-3, Carmel.

North Central’s Ajah Stallings, a 5-7 guard, was selected but unable to play.

The South Group: Mackenzie Blazek, 6-2, Whiteland; Cassidy Hardin, 5-10, Center Grove; Cali Nolot, 5-8, North Harrison; Rachel Stewart, 5-9, Eastern Pekin; Kyra Whitaker, 5-7, Greensburg; Michaela White, 6-foot, Pike.

The Junior All-Star coaches haven’t yet been selected, All-Star director Charlie Hall said.

