Basketball

Girls LIT scores, bracket and news

Welcome to the Girls Louisville Invitational Tournament coverage central.

CAL's Emma Wesley drives past North Bullitt's Hailey Free in the first game of the Girls' LIT at Bellarmine University.

Jason Frakes and the rest of the Courier-Journal high school sports crew are covering the exciting and action-packed tournament, so bookmark this page and visit often for scores, bracket updates and links to more in-depth coverage.

The tournament began Tuesday at Bellarmine’s Knight’s Hall, and will shift to Assumption High School for the semifinals and finals on Saturday.

MORE PREPS COVERAGE

“Super Six” lead way in Girls LIT

Covington Catholic stays No. 1 in Litratings

Jason Frakes’ ballot for AP basketball polls

CAL’s Shelby Calhoun having breakout year

Butler girls hand Montini Catholic first loss

Here is the LIT schedule:  

Tuesday (at Bellarmine)

G1: (9) Christian Academy 57, (8) North Bullitt 45

G2: (5) Mercy 70, (12) Fern Creek 48

G3: (6) Bullitt East 62, (11) Central 31

G4: (7) Eastern 56, (10) Assumption 42

Wednesday (at Bellarmine)

G5: (6) Bullitt East vs. (3) Manual, 3:30 p.m.

G6: (7) Eastern vs. (2) Male, 5 p.m.

G7: (9) CAL vs. (1) Butler, 6:30 p.m.

G8: (5) Mercy vs. (4) Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

Friday (at Bellarmine):

G9: Christian Academy–Butler winner vs. South Warren (State 4), 4 p.m.

G10: Mercy-Sacred Heart winner vs. Simon Kenton (State 2), 5:30 p.m.

G11: Bullitt East-Manual winner vs. Mercer County (State 1), 7 p.m.

G12: Eastern-Male winner vs. Henderson County (State 3), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday (at Assumption)

Semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

final at 8 p.m.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

