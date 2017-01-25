Girls LIT scores, bracket and news

Welcome to the Girls Louisville Invitational Tournament coverage central.
Jason Frakes and the rest of the Courier-Journal high school sports crew are covering the exciting and action-packed tournament, so bookmark this page and visit often for scores, bracket updates and links to more in-depth coverage.
The tournament began Tuesday at Bellarmine’s Knight’s Hall, and will shift to Assumption High School for the semifinals and finals on Saturday.
Here is the LIT schedule:
Tuesday (at Bellarmine)
G1: (9) Christian Academy 57, (8) North Bullitt 45
G2: (5) Mercy 70, (12) Fern Creek 48
G3: (6) Bullitt East 62, (11) Central 31
G4: (7) Eastern 56, (10) Assumption 42
Wednesday (at Bellarmine)
G5: (6) Bullitt East vs. (3) Manual, 3:30 p.m.
G6: (7) Eastern vs. (2) Male, 5 p.m.
G7: (9) CAL vs. (1) Butler, 6:30 p.m.
G8: (5) Mercy vs. (4) Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
Friday (at Bellarmine):
G9: Christian Academy–Butler winner vs. South Warren (State 4), 4 p.m.
G10: Mercy-Sacred Heart winner vs. Simon Kenton (State 2), 5:30 p.m.
G11: Bullitt East-Manual winner vs. Mercer County (State 1), 7 p.m.
G12: Eastern-Male winner vs. Henderson County (State 3), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday (at Assumption)
Semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
final at 8 p.m.
Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.
