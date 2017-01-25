Girls LIT scores, bracket and news

Welcome to the Girls Louisville Invitational Tournament coverage central.

Jason Frakes and the rest of the Courier-Journal high school sports crew are covering the exciting and action-packed tournament, so bookmark this page and visit often for scores, bracket updates and links to more in-depth coverage.

The tournament began Tuesday at Bellarmine’s Knight’s Hall, and will shift to Assumption High School for the semifinals and finals on Saturday.

Here is the LIT schedule:

Tuesday (at Bellarmine)

G1: (9) Christian Academy 57, (8) North Bullitt 45

G2: (5) Mercy 70, (12) Fern Creek 48

G3: (6) Bullitt East 62, (11) Central 31

G4: (7) Eastern 56, (10) Assumption 42

Wednesday (at Bellarmine)

G5: (6) Bullitt East vs. (3) Manual, 3:30 p.m.

G6: (7) Eastern vs. (2) Male, 5 p.m.

G7: (9) CAL vs. (1) Butler, 6:30 p.m.

G8: (5) Mercy vs. (4) Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

Friday (at Bellarmine):

G9: Christian Academy–Butler winner vs. South Warren (State 4), 4 p.m.

G10: Mercy-Sacred Heart winner vs. Simon Kenton (State 2), 5:30 p.m.

G11: Bullitt East-Manual winner vs. Mercer County (State 1), 7 p.m.

G12: Eastern-Male winner vs. Henderson County (State 3), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday (at Assumption)

Semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

final at 8 p.m.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.