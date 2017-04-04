Girls soccer: Outlooks for Iowa City West, CCA, Solon, West Liberty

Iowa City West

Finished 2016 ranked fifth in Class 3A

Last season: 18-4, lost to No. 2 Ankeny Centennial in state title game; 3.3 goals scored per game, 0.56 goals allowed per game (sixth-fewest in 3A)

Games to circle: April 13 at Dubuque Hempstead; April 18 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy; April 21 vs. City High

Three things to know:

The Women of Troy return 12 players with varsity experience. Michigan commit Emma Cooper and Northwestern commit Regan Steiglader will lead the attack. Those two led the team with 21 goals apiece last year. West loses two-year starting goalkeeper Caitlyn Ryan, who saved 80.6 percent of shots on goal as a senior. Sophomore keeper Rachel Saunders logged 82 minutes in goal as the backup last year.

Bottom line: It’s hard to bet against a team with Cooper and Steiglader up front and in the middle. West doesn’t bring back as many experienced veterans on the back line or in goal. But even if their defense slips a little compared to last year, the always deep Women of Troy will still a state title contender in 3A.

Clear Creek Amana

Finished 2016 ranked 14th in Class 2A

Last season: 14-6, lost to No. 9 Newton in regional final; 2.8 goals scored per game, 1.1 goals allowed per game

Games to circle: April 11 at Central DeWitt; April 22 at ADM Adel/Van Meter; May 9 at Regina

Three things to know:

The Clippers return a staggering 20 players with varsity experience, including Hannah Bormann (who scored 28 goals) and three of their other top five scorers. Bormann will play primarily in the midfield this year, head coach Matt Harding said. She’ll “pull the strings” more than last year, and she’ll work with a team quick enough to counterattack effectively, Harding said. CCA has a young back line after graduating two four-year starters at center back. It helps when you have Mount Mercy commit Sarah Johnson in goal.

Bottom line: Harding said his team could use five, six or seven subs pretty regularly this year — depth not normally seen in 2A. CCA has never made a state tournament on the girls’ side; it certainly has the talent to change that in 2017.

“We’ve looked like that in the past and not gotten it done,” Harding said. “So we’ve just got to take care of the game that’s in front of us.”

Solon

Finished 2016 unranked in Class 1A

Last season: 11-8; 3.7 goals scored per game, 2.8 goals allowed per game

Games to circle: April 11 at Marion; May 4 at Central DeWitt; May 23 vs. Regina

Three things to know:

The Lady Spartans return 14 players with varsity experience. Iowa commit Josie Durr, who led the state with 48 goals last year, is back. She racked up four goals and five assists in Solon’s 11-1 win over West Liberty Monday. Solon plays three 3A schools in Muscatine, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Western Dubuque.

Bottom line: It might not be as much of the Josie Durr show this year, as Solon returns seven other players who started most of last season. Solon’s just one of a bevy of great teams at the top of 1A, but it has the best offensive player in the state. Des Moines is not a long shot.

West Liberty

Finished 2016 unranked in Class 1A

Last season: 10-7; 2.4 goals scored per game, 2.4 goals allowed per game

Games to circle: April 10 at Washington; April 17 vs. Columbus; May 1 vs. Mid-Prairie

Three things to know:

The Comets return 12 players from last year’s roster, including Haddie Anderson at forward and Sarah Seele at midfield. West Liberty loses goalkeeper Hailey Daufeldt, but it brings back Karla Madrigal, Samantha Ramirez, Alyssa Snider and Katie Schneider on the back line. The team has only six new players this year.

Bottom line: Not every team the Comets play will be as good as Solon, but an 11-1 loss to start the season is never a good sign.

“My goal is to have a better record than last season,” head coach Manuel Machado said. “With the team that I have now, I’m pretty sure we can accomplish that.”

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.