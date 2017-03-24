Girls Sports Month: Andrea Mueller on fulfilling dreams, 'Your gender is not going to stop you'

March is Girls Sports Month, and as part of USA TODAY High School Sports’ third-annual Girls Sports Month celebration, we’re speaking with some of the most influential female athletes, coaches and celebrities in the sports world.

Andrea Mueller is a rarity in NASCAR garages – a female race engineer for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup team.

Mueller, 37 and a native of Clovis, Calif., is one of two lead engineers for Wood Brothers Racing and driver Ryan Blaney. She started her motorsports career in 2007 at Team Penske and moved over to the Wood Brothers team, a Penske satellite, in December.

She graduated from Cal Poly with a mechanical engineering and worked for several years on aerospace engines before moving into motorsports.

She spoke with USA TODAY High School Sports about how she got into motorsports, what her job entails and more.

Q. How did you get involved in motorsports?

A. I went to college hoping to get into motorsports and took sort of a detour after school before getting into it. My dad (Steve Mueller) was involved in some sort of racing since I was born. He was an engine tuner, so I was around it from the beginning and fell in love with it.

Q. Were you interested in the mechanical side, or did you want to drive?

A. When I was really young, I wanted to be a driver. I ran quarter-midgets and micro-midgets a little. Then I kind of realized when it came time for college that there were two paths. I chose the engineering path and gave up on driving.

Q. Any connections with motorsports in college?

A. I had a professor in vehicle dynamics class that I asked about how to get my foot in the door in racing. He tried to talk me out of it. He told me to keep it as a hobby and get into something else as a profession. It was kind of the worst advice ever. I felt like he thought doing your hobby as a profession would burn you out. I remember thinking maybe he’s right, and I’ll stay involved in racing on the side, but I got about a year in and I was beating on the door of NASCAR teams.

Q. How did you make the move to motorsports full-time?

A. I was working in California, and I had a couple of contacts at Penske. When they would come out to Fontana (Calif) to race, I’d stay in touch. Finally, a position opened up, and I was lucky enough to get in. I started in 2007 as a race engineer assistant, traveling with the Cup teams and scoring for the 12 car.

Q. What are your job responsibilities?

A. My responsibilities are specifying how the cars get built and a lot of race-strategy preparation. I take notes during practice, and I do fuel mileage during the race.

Q. Is it hectic on the war wagon during races?

A. There are times it gets hectic. You’re typically listening to four different radios at all times. A lot of voices in your head. Races rarely go as you have them planned out. You have to overcome obstacles that come up. They definitely fly by. When you’re watching them at home, they don’t, but they do when you’re problem-solving from start to finish.

Q. Do you want to be a NASCAR crew chief?

A. This (engineer) is pretty much my ultimate goal. I’m not interested in being a crew chief. I feel like my role is 100 percent technical. I don’t really have an interest in the managerial side of being a crew chief. I like to focus on the technical side.

Q. Do you have any advice for girls who are interested in getting involved in auto racing?

A. The biggest thing I could tell them is to go after what you want. Your gender is not going to stop you. If you put your mind to it and work hard toward achieving what you want, you can get it. It’s not necessarily going to be easy all the way, but being a woman isn’t going to stop you from doing anything.