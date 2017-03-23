Girls Sports Month: Brianna Decker on how sports make girls well-rounded, her hatred of losing

March is Girls Sports Month, and as part of USA TODAY High School Sports’ third-annual Girls Sports Month celebration, we’re speaking with some of the most influential female athletes, coaches and celebrities in the sports world.

Today, we connect with Brianna Decker, a player for the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League and the U.S. women’s national team. A Wisconsin native, she is also a former NCAA national champion at Wisconsin and the 2012 winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s best collegiate player. She was named the NWHL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2016 season.

This interview was conducted prior to recent developments between USA Hockey and the national team

USA TODAY: When did you first know that you wanted sports to be a critical part of your life?

BRIANNA DECKER: I grew up with three brothers and they were involved in a lot of sports. When I was three or four years old and could get on roller blades in the driveway or kick a soccer ball around, I was out there with my bothers playing.

When I was five or six, starting to get into a different sport in each season, I think that’s when it started to sink in that I wanted sports to be a part of whatever I did. Each season I was looking forward to a new sport, so it became a part of me and what I did every day, to this day.

USAT: Why is participation in sports so important for girls today

BD: It makes kids well rounded. It’s important for girls, regardless of sport, because it creates a good team atmosphere where you put others before yourself. Teamwork makes the biggest different as you get older, so it’s really important for kids to understand that. It’s also important for girls to understand that they have to compete to get to the highest level in sports or the business world. As long as girls as having fun and loving the game, they should continue to stick with it.

USAT: What was your favorite sport growing up, and why?

BD: Growing up it was always between hockey and soccer. I loved both and playing soccer up until ninth grade when I went to Shattuck St. Mary’s for hockey. I really enjoyed both pretty much the same. I was a little better at hockey than soccer which is why I chose that path. Also the season was longer so I got to play it for longer.

USAT: What is the biggest life lesson you took away from competition?

BD: I think the biggest thing is just that I hate losing. That competitive aspect kicks in every time I’m out on the ice. Wanting to win and being the top at the end of every game is really important. But respect for my teammates and my opponents also goes a long way.

USAT: In what was has sports made you prepared to be a stronger student or prepare you for a career in business?

BD: My parents are in the regular business world, and we share a lot of things in common. There’s teamwork, leadership skills, and also competitiveness. That’s universal. You want to be the best for your company, so hard work is there as well. I would say hard work competitiveness, leadership and teamwork all come from sports and continue into your life.

USAT: Why is being a role model for younger girls important to you?

BD: I think the biggest thing is that I always looked up to my brothers and NHL players and top soccer players who were men. It’s important that there are female role models for young girls so they can see what we have to do to get to the top. I hope that I can have a positive influence on the younger generation so they can become an Olympian, too, and work their own way to a gold medal.

USAT: What should girls do who don’t have access to sports they want to play?

BD: I think this happens to a lot of girls, in hockey in particular. In the community I grew up in we had to travel at least 20 minutes to get to ice. When I got earlier we had to travel 45 minutes to an hour to practice every day. Parents will usually try to do whatever they can to make it work, but if that’s not possible, definitely join other team sports so you can shine in whatever you can play.

USAT: What else do you think is important for girls to know about sports and participating in them?

BD: I would just say that the more girls that get into sports, the better. You have to work hard and be competitive. Those are the biggest difference makers when it comes to sports. You have to be competitive and work hard, and that will carry you through.

For me, one of my favorite memories is winning the national championship in 2011 as a senior. It’s one of the hardest tournaments to win, your team has to be playing at their top level. It’s a memory that I’ll never forget, and I was lucky enough to have that dream come true.