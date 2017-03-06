Girls Sports Month: Elana Meyers Taylor on her path to bobsled and Olympic future

March is Girls Sports Month. USA TODAY High School Sports will provide a series of pieces in which female athletes from high school to the pros and their mentors and coaches share their views on topics such as leadership, mentoring, perseverance and the important role athletics has played in their lives.

Elana Meyers Taylor always saw herself as being an Olympian someday. As a young athlete, she thought it would be in softball, a sport she played collegiately at George Washington.

But the versatile athlete adapted, trying out for the USA Bobsled team in 2007. Since then, she’s gone on to win two Olympic medals – bronze in Vancouver in 2010 and silver in Sochi in 2014.

And she’s preparing for a run at a third. Meyers Taylor spoke with USA TODAY Sports as she prepared for the bobsled world championships. She went on to win her second world title, combining with Kehri Jones to claim her sixth world championship medal.

As part of USA TODAY High School Sports’ ongoing coverage of Girls Sports Month, Meyers Taylor reflected on her path to bobsled, what she’d like to still accomplish and where she sees her sports career going after she’s done competing.

GIRLS SPORTS MONTH: Sydney McLaughlin on going fast and being a role model

USA TODAY: You’re a bobsledder, but you started in other sports. What did you start with and why did you play?

Elana Meyers Taylor: I actually started before then, at the age of 7 or so, my mom signed us up for a track and field team. But it was more so just a way to get us out of the house and a way to get us active and a way to start introducing us into sports. My parents were hesitant to really organized sports pretty early. They just wanted us to go out and play because my dad, being a professional football player, had seen that happen when parents go overboard and force their parents to do sports. They always wanted it to come from us, so we did track and field and one day at school I got a flier for softball tryouts and I really wanted to do it. It really seemed interesting, just playing baseball around the yard and stuff with other neighbors’ kids it seemed cool to be in softball. But I begged my parents for a year to actually let me sign up for the tryouts because they wanted to make sure that it was something that came from it. And it was. It was something that I really wanted to do, and every day since it was something I wanted to do.

USAT: You went on to play softball in college at George Washington, so how did you come to bobsledding after that?

EMT: In high school and middle school, I also played basketball, soccer. I did a lot of different sports, so I was always willing to try different sports, always interested by different things. And I also loved watching the Olympics, winter, summer, it didn’t matter. So when I wanted to a softball Olympian and didn’t make the team, I just figured maybe I hadn’t found the right sport yet. So my parents were watching bobsled on TV and were like, ‘Well, why don’t you try this one?’ And I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’ So I just emailed the coach and got invited up to Lake Placid, New York, for a tryout.

USAT: Bobsled is a little unique in that it takes athletes from so many sports rather than having athletes competing in it their entire lives. What about it makes bobsled a sport where people can come in from other sports and adapt and excel?

EMT: I think one of the biggest things is just the mechanics of the sport. Our sleds are close to 400 pounds, so really you have to be full grown to even be able to move these things let alone and carry and take care of them. Then the other things is the equipment is expensive, so if you’re a kid you would need somebody to help you out from a financial standpoint. But also, it’s one of those sports that from a brakeman’s perspective, you can become really good in just a couple of years. So it lends itself to being able to come in later in life and learn how to do it. From a driver’s perspective, usually it takes about eight years until you’re really getting the hang of it. I think one the women’s side we’ve been able to accelerate that process a little bit. But you can see when your results are not quite there yet because it really takes eight years to really get the hang of that. So drivers, we would love to be able to have young drivers come in but anybody who’s grown up driving and was young are people who mostly grew up in Lake Placid or Park City, where we actually have tracks.

USAT: How did you make the transition from brakeman to pilot since the Vancouver Olympics?

EMT: The learning curve is pretty drastic, but luckily for me I knew within the first week of being in the sport as a brakeman that I wanted to be a pilot so I took it upon myself to start learning then. One of the I did when I was a brakeman is coaches would ask for brakeman volunteers to go down into the track and film different sleds, film what sleds look like coming through a specific curve and that’s how the drivers learn and that’s how they adapt their lines. So when I was a brakeman, I used to volunteer to go down there so I could film the curves, see what the drivers are doing and also talk to the coaches and try and start learning.

MORE: See all the Girls Sports Month stories

I also had the experience of being back behind some of the greatest women’s bobsled pilots ever in Shauna Rohbock and Erin Pac, so I got to see what a sled should feel like. But then when I got in the front seat and actually had to drive one of these things, it was a whole new experience. It really was a sharp learning curve, especially because I came off a bronze medal and now I was back to the lowest rank on the team trying to learn how to drive. It was a very humbling experience, to say the least.

USAT: From a skills standpoint, could you explain the differences in what it takes to be a brakeman and what it takes to be a driver?

EMT: So usually to make it easier I compare it to a lineman and a quarterback. So the brakeman would be more akin to a lineman, it’s a very physical position. Brakemen are in charge of pushing the sled and then jumping in, putting your head down and you do not pull the brakes until after the run is completely over. So from the time after you hop in, you don’t have any control. So we’re really rely on brakemen to be fast and as strong as possible to push this sled as fast as they can for five seconds, and that’s the majority of your responsibility.

As a driver, you’re in charge of actually navigating the sled down the track, not just leaning like “Cool Runnings,” but you actually have a steering mechanism and steering down the track. What comes with that though is you have to memorize every curve in the world. You have to memorize what you’re supposed to do there, but also know what you’re supposed to do when you aren’t on the perfect line. It involves a lot more time and dedication to actually learning the specific tracks.

USAT: You made that transition after winning a bronze medal in Vancouver. What were those Olympics and your success there like for you?

EMT: Oh my gosh, I was a kid in the candy store in Vancouver. Vancouver was an awesome Olympics, especially because we weren’t expected to medal. And going into the Olympics not being expected to medal, it kind of allows you to have a little freedom as far as there’s no pressure on you. We really got to just enjoy it and enjoy the experience and have a little fun. We met lots of people from other countries. But also going into the competition, because I didn’t have that pressure, of needing to win the medal – I wanted to, of course, I was there to try and win one – but I got to really enjoy the experience and stand at the starting line and really enjoy listening to the crowd cheering for us. It was an incredible experience.

USAT: When you started in bobsled a few years earlier, had you expected that kind of success so quickly?

EMT: I had no idea what was really in store and definitely didn’t expect it, especially when I first started. The first month of bobsled, I had a little bit of trouble. I was using more of a softball technique to try to get in the sled, which needless to say led to me getting in the sled head first a couple of times. Not the greatest way. That didn’t quite transfer from softball. I had no idea what my progression could look like, but I knew it was something I wanted to do and something I wanted to achieve so I was going to give everything I had to get there.

USAT: Having that experience, what was it like going into your second Olympics in Sochi in a different role as a driver?

EMT: Because I knew going in with a more relaxed attitude worked for me and we were successful in Vancouver, I tried to go into Sochi with more of a relaxed atmosphere but it was definitely a totally different experience because there was pressure on me. I was expected to medal and I was expected to contend for the gold medal, so definitely different from a pressure standpoint. But over the years, I’ve learned to like pressure so it really didn’t affect me as much as the difference in what I had to take care of. At that point, going into Sochi, we didn’t know who our brakemen were going to be so I had to figure that out. I had quite a few difficulties with the sled while I was there and just other things that I had not expected happen in Sochi, which made it a completely different experience.

USAT: What didn’t you expect?

EMT: I think the biggest thing was really the sled issues, and that’s something that a pilot’s mostly responsible for. … Unfortunately for me, during Sochi we’d taken a practice run and my brakeman at the time, Lauryn, we were coming up the braking stretch and our sled kind of got stuck in a rut while she was pulling the brakes and we hit a plastic barrier going probably about 130 miles per hour. My sled completely shattered. There was pieces everywhere, and a part of the steering mechanism broke that I didn’t even know was possible to break and nobody had ever seen one break.

They actually had to go to the Team USA house at that point and get pieces from the spare sled we had down there. The sled down there, BMW had brought it in just as a display sled so people could come in and get pictures. We had to actually to use pieces from that sled to rebuild my sled, and I had no idea if that was even going to work. And when you looked at the sled, it didn’t look like it was going to work. But our mechanics were able to figure it out, and that was really more than I had even thought was possible.

USAT: Given that, how did you feel about getting that finish and a silver medal?

EMT: It was incredible because two days before that race the sled was in pieces and we didn’t think we’d be able to slide. Being able to come out with any medal was an incredible experience. Of course, we were so close to the gold there and that was the ultimate goal, so I was disappointed in not being able to finish the race on top but definitely happy with the silver given what we had been through.

USAT: Thinking about the accident you’re describing, I think a lot of people who watch bobsled or other sliding sports look at it and think no way. It looks scary. Is that something you ever had to deal with? And if so, how did you overcome it?

EMT: It’s an issue you have to deal with every day, actually. It’s an issue that never goes away because you know at any point in time you could seriously injure yourself and the person behind you. It’s one of the sports that allows you to face your fears every single day, and you come to a point where you just accept it as part of it. There’s a possibility of crashing every time you go down a run, and you have to make the decision that you’re not going to let that overwhelm you and you’re not going to be overcome by that.

In January of 2015, so two years ago now, I had a really bad concussion, and that happened on a crash on a track that I had previously won on, a track that I knew very well, that I love. Actually, it’s Königssee, the track that’s hosting the world championships this year. I crashed on that track really bad, got a concussion and the concussion took away a year of my life, really. It almost came to the point where I didn’t think I’d ever be able to bobsled again. Those kind of things happen, and you know they happen. But you know in your mind that you have to make the decision if you’re going to let those fears and that concern overwhelm you or if you’re gonna accept it as part of sport and deal with it. And I choose to deal with it.

USAT: Do you have any lingering effects from that?

EMT: No, not anymore. But it really took about a year to really resolve the symptoms and … it got really bad for a long time. I couldn’t work. I couldn’t be on a computer. I couldn’t do a lot of different things, so it really was a difficult time but now I’m able to get back in the sled and able to live my life again.

USAT: What are your goals or plans for the next year in the hopes of going to a third Games?

EMT: I think the biggest thing for me is improving my driving. In Sochi, with only four years of driving experience, I thought I was where I needed to be to go out and win a gold medal, but obviously I learned that I wasn’t. So for me it’s about the experience, it’s about going to different tracks and competing on different tracks and learning the sport of bobsled. Back in Sochi, I more so just did what the coaches told me to do. They told me to drive the sled up, I drove it up. They told me to drive it left, I drove it left. Now I’ve been working with my coaches the past couple of years to really make sure that the coaches aren’t telling me what to do, they’re guiding me, but I’m making my own decisions when I’m in my sled, if that makes sense. We’ll be going to Korea after world championships. It’s really more so about learning and growing as a driver, but also it’d be great to win some races too.

USAT: What opportunities do you want to see for women in your sport?

EMT: Another medal opportunity at the Games. I think we may have another opportunity to compete at the Games. I think they’re gonna allow women to be four-person pilots at the Games, but realistically in a discipline competing against the men, we’re at a very significant disadvantage … just as far as weight is concerned. In order for us to compete against the men, we’re talking about myself versus Steve Holcomb. Steve Holcomb’s 250 pounds and I’m 160, so I have to make up the difference by adding that weight to sled so it puts us at quite a disadvantage. Plus, driving experience, we haven’t been able to drive four-person sleds for quite a while. It’s a pretty new discipline. We haven’t been able to get in a lot of races and things like that, so competing against the men for a medal opportunity at this point has got it’s own challenges.

So if we had a women’s event, obviously, you’d have women medalists and you’d give them another opportunity to do that and to also show that women can drive these things and women can make it down the mountain and actually see how fast women can go.

USAT: Could you compete as a mixed sled in an Olympic event?

EMT: As far as I know right now, I could qualify to compete in four-man in the Olympics, but in order to even be competitive I would need men as my crew men just the way the qualifications work. I could use an all-women’s sled to try and qualify, but we’d be seconds behind the men so it wouldn’t allow me enough races and enough points to qualify.

USAT: You talk about the physical difference between female and male athletes, and the bodies of female athletes, and women generally, are scrutinized in a way different than their male peers. What, if any, experience do you have with this and what advice would you give to young girls?

EMT: I think not only are you scrutinized differently than men as far as what your body looks like, you’re also scrutinized in what you can do with your body. Just because you’re a woman, people assume you can’t do certain things – you can’t move bobsleds as fast as men or you can’t drive a bobsled, even, as well as a man could. I don’t know what’s so different about our brain that makes people believe that, but it was really a shock to people to see me and Kaillie Humphries drive and compete against the men and to see that we could have good lines in the track. That was pretty shocking to me that people still have these perceptions that just because I’m a female, I can’t do certain things. To young women growing up, I would tell them to not listen to what people say. It doesn’t matter what a man can do. That has no reflection on what you’re able to do. To not allow somebody else to define what your limitations are. If you don’t believe there’s a limitation, there shouldn’t be any. Just because somebody tells you (that) you can’t do something as a woman doesn’t mean that’s actually true.

USAT: You’re coming toward the end of your career, and I saw that you’re interested in sport leadership when you’re done competing. What are your goals for after you’re done competing?

EMT: I would love to be involved in the sport in a couple different levels. The end goal would be to be the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee. That would be amazing. And I know they take a lot from the finance sector, which is one of the reasons I got into finance and did an internship in finance with the (International Olympic Committee). I have a lot of experience now with the IOC. I don’t think I want to take it to that level. I want to be able to be more grassroots, and I feel like being a CEO of a National Olympic Committee is the way to go to try and really influence change and make things happen.

I think I could really help improve sport in the United States. I think our current leadership is doing a great job, but that’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. I’ve always wanted to be a part of using sport to enhance people’s lives, and I think it’s something that can be done and it is something that’s being done. I just want to be a part of it and help in any way I can.

USAT: The USOC is working on diversity initiatives, which find consistently women are involved in sport but not reaching the highest levels. What examples do you have or what do you hope to set by pursuing that for yourself and other women there?

EMT: I think the biggest thing I hope to accomplish is just creating a resume that makes it so I can’t get overlooked. I feel like for female athletes trying to get into the field, first, I know it’s hard for any athlete coming into the U.S. Olympic Committee to get involved in the business of it just because we don’t have the experience of it. We grow up playing sports. That doesn’t mean you necessarily are prepared to run or manage a team or manage a group of teams or anything like that. I think the first thing we have to make sure to do as females in particular is to make sure we have the education. There still exists a good old boys club in sports in general, so we have to make sure we have the skill set and we have the ability to do the tasks just as well, if not better, than the men who will be competing against us for those same jobs.

While we’re competing and while we’re being athletes, I think it’s very important to make connections, get internships, further your education and make sure you’re ready when the opportunity presents itself for you to be in a leadership role. I think in bobsled, in particular, and a lot of winter sports, in particular, it’s very hard for women to get onto leadership positions because a lot of times they take coaches as the next role in leadership … and you’ll see in a lot of winter sport, there’s not a lot of female coaches. But I think that a lot of that has to do with the way our schedules are. It’s six months on the road, and the same for skiing and some other sports. You’re on the road a long time, and it really makes it hard if you’re a woman who wants to get pregnant and wants to have a family of their own to do those kind of things. I know we have plenty of male coaches who have children, but at the same time they don’t have to give birth to them so it kind of is a tad bit easier for them from that perspective – not to say it’s easy for any parent to be away from their kids, though. So I think when you don’t have coaches on the grassroots or even on the elite level who are female, it’s hard to even break into that further management role.

USAT: Is there anything you’d like to add?

EMT: The biggest thing for girls in sports and why it’s so important is just because it’s not the ability to go on and be an elite athlete and go on to be a professional athlete. All those things are cool. All those things are awesome, and I hope one day there’s more opportunities. But I played a year of professional softball. There were only six teams in that league, and that league’s still been hovering around six teams for quite some time. I’d love to see one day there being a 20-team league for women and women having more opportunities, but at the end of the day, sport is more than just about being able to be a professional. It’s about, at a grassroots level, getting women active, telling them that it’s important to be active and giving them the confidence that they can be active and be physical with their bodies. So I am a huge advocate of getting girls outside and active and in the gym at every level. I’ve coached before. I’ve done personal training before. I’ve substitute taught even PE before. I’m just trying to help in any way I can because it’s so important to get girls out there and get them active at every single level, not just in elementary school when they force you to do PE but to build the habit that’s lifelong.