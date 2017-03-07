Girls Sports Month: Former ALL-USA POY Katie Lou Samuelson has record-setting night for UConn

Katie Lou Samuelson, the 2015 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year, unleashed a record-setting shooting performance Monday in the American Athletic Conference tournament final.

Samuelson, now at Connecticut, was 10-for 10 from beyond the three-point line, which is a Division I record for most consecutive made 3-point baskets. Her 40 points in the 100-44 win against South Florida is also a tournament record.

Equally impressive, perhaps, is that Samuelson did all this while playing just 28 total minutes, and only eight in the second half.

One person not particularly surprised by Samuelson’s performance was her high school coach at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Kevin Kiernan.

“A great performance especially in a conference championship game,” Kiernan said. “Nothing Lou does shooting-wise will ever surprise me, but last night was special. 10-for-10 is amazing!”