Girls Sports Month: Mallory Ussery blasts grand slams in consecutive at-bats in California

Mallory Ussery, of Kennedy High (Freemont, Calif.), had one of those days that you can only dream about.

Ussery, a third baseman/catcher, came up to the plate with the bases loaded against Piedmont (Calif.) and smashed a grand slam.

But it gets better …

She came up the plate with the based loaded — in her next at-bat — and smashed another grand slam.

“It was definitely a unique experience,” Ussery said. “Before that game, me and my teammate, Holly Gonzalez, told each other that one of us needed to hit one out today. We just had that feeling it was going to happen. And in the end, she ended up hitting a three-run homer and I hit two grand slams. “I guess you could say me and her just had a feeling it was going to be a good day.”

According to CalHi Sports, it was only the second time that was reported to have happened. The other was in 1989 by Chris Barajas from Mesa Verde (Citrus Heights). The difference is that was consecutive at-bats over two games — not in the same game.

Kennedy beat Piedmont, 13-1.