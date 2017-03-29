Maryland softball star Faith Leslie hits for HR cycle but her Wilde Lake team still loses

History made at the @hcpss_wlhs field today! @Fathom_Leslie hits FOUR HR's! A 1run, 2run, 3run, and GRANDSLAM! The cycle of homeruns! 💥🔥😲👏🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/GP7wNjwWsy — Wilde Lake Softball (@WildecatSB) March 28, 2017

Faith Leslie, a senior at Wilde Lake High School in the Maryland suburbs of Baltimore, turned heads on Monday when she accomplished something on the softball diamond that has never been done in a MLB game: She hit for the “home run cycle”, knocking out one-run, two-run, three-run and grand slam dingers in a single game. Perhaps even more surprisingly, her 10 RBI still weren’t enough to earn a victory.

Leslie’s four home runs came in a 25-15 loss to crosstown rival Hammond High, with her Wilde Lake teammates still finding their footing in the season’s fourth game. According to MaxPreps, Leslie is off to a quick start herself, batting .667 with 15 RBI and five home runs.

Of course, we know when she got four of those long balls, which only means even more will be expected of her moving forward.

Regardless of what happens from here out, the season will almost certainly go down as a step in the right direction: In addition to Leslie’s historic night, Wilde Lake earned it’s first victories since 2014 in the season’s opening two weeks.