Girls State Hockey: Central Wisconsin Storm vs Sun Prairie

Central Wisconsin Storm forward Trinity Foster (16) challenges for the puck against Sun Prairie Cougars defenseman Mary Goss (25) and Sun Prairie Cougars defenseman Montana Cruz (27) in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin Storm forward Katelyn Ramthun (7) fights for the puck against Sun Prairie Cougars forward Margo Thousand (6) in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin Storm forward Maggie Plaza (5) attempts to skate past Sun Prairie Cougars forward Carson Sheridan (4) and Sun Prairie Cougars forward Jada Ward (14) in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin Storm players celebrate with Central Wisconsin Storm forward Maggie Plaza (5) after Plaza scored a goal against the Sun Prairie Cougars in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin Storm forward Sarah Croker (13) comes away with the puck against the Sun Prairie Cougars in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin Storm defenseman Jamie Henrickson (17) fires in a shot on goal against the Sun Prairie Cougars in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin Storm forward Kassidy Oliva (22) and Sun Prairie Cougars defenseman Montana Cruz (27) fight for the puck against the boards in the corner in a semifinal match at the 2017 State Hockey Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. The Storm won the match, 1-0. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
