Girls Sweet 16 opens with Louisville showdown

They’ll come from Murray and Ashland and several points in between, but there’s one city that will get the spotlight Wednesday when the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 tips off.

Louisville powers Butler and Sacred Heart will meet at noon in the opening game at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena, and many coaches say the winner will have the inside track on capturing the state championship Sunday.

Asked if that’s Louisville arrogance or simply the truth, Mercer County coach Chris Souder went with the latter.

“I think that’s a fair assessment,” Souder said. “(Butler) is the defending state champion … and they’ll stay that way until somebody knocks them off. It’s just being honest, and I’d be right there with them saying that.”

Butler is shooting for its third state title in four seasons and leads a group of nine teams that made the Sweet 16 from The Courier-Journal Litkenhous Ratings’ Top 20. Joining the No. 1 Bearettes will be No. 2 Mercer County, No. 3 Simon Kenton, No. 5 Sacred Heart, No. 8 Murray, No. 9 Franklin County, No. 12 Holmes, No. 16 Clark County and No. 17 Henderson County.

First-round games are set for Wednesday and Thursday, with the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals Saturday and the championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Butler-Sacred Heart matchup is the only first-round game that will match two Top 20 teams, and both coaches expect it to be a tight one.

The Bearettes (32-2) and Valkyries (29-5) split their two regular-season meetings, with Butler winning 81-63 on Jan. 28 in the semifinals of the Louisville Invitational Tournament at Assumption and Sacred Heart winning 58-49 at home on Feb. 8.

Butler coach Larry Just said he’s not disappointed to play a strong team in the first round but wishes it was someone other than a Louisville rival.

“It just seems the Sixth and Seventh regions always meet so early in this tournament,” Just said. “That’s the part that’s kind of discouraging. You’ve usually already played each other once, and in this case it’s twice. When you get to this point you’d rather see somebody different just to keep the kids excited.”

Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir said her team’s victory over Butler served as a turning point for the season.

One key to the turnaround was Sacred Heart’s defense on Butler 6-foot-3 junior Molly Lockhart. She had 28 points in Butler’s victory but was held to three points in the rematch as Sacred Heart inserted 6-foot freshman Kristen Clemons into the starting lineup.

“We didn’t even play defense on Molly (in the LIT),” Moir said. “I started Kristen Clemons (in the rematch), and we didn’t start off the game by giving up six or eight points in the post. I think Kristen came in and was really effective there.”

Just said he was disappointed other players didn’t pick up the slack for Lockhart in the second meeting.

“Molly is just one piece of the puzzle,” Just said. “Sometimes our kids forget to go play basketball because their focus is so much on getting Molly touches in the paint. I think our kids stopped playing and doing some of the things they naturally do.”

If the Louisville powers slip, Mercer County, Simon Kenton, Murray and Franklin County look to be the best-equipped to take the state title.

Mercer County (27-6) is led by junior guard Seygan Robins (15.8 ppg), a University of Louisville commit who is among the front-runners for Kentucky’s 2018 Miss Basketball honor.

Simon Kenton (27-6) is the Litkenhous Ratings’ favorite to come out of the bottom half of the bracket. Junior guard Ally Niece (18.8 ppg) will be playing on her future college court as she has committed to NKU.

Murray (26-5) returned its top five scorers from last season’s team that lost to Butler in the semifinals, led by junior guard Macey Turley (15.9 ppg). Franklin County (30-5) lost to Butler in last year’s final and features senior Princess Stewart (15.5 ppg), who has signed with Xavier.

Moir noted her team’s path to the state title could include consecutive matchups with No. 1 Butler, No. 8 Murray, No. 2 Mercer County and No. 3 Simon Kenton.

“It’s going to be a battle every day,” Moir said. “It would be nice to know you have to pack for five days, but that’s the beauty of high school basketball. You have to bring your best day every day in the Sweet 16.”

ST. ELIZABETH HEALTHCARE/KHSAA GIRLS SWEET 16

* When: Wednesday-Sunday.

* Where: BB&T Arena; Highland Heights, Kentucky.

* Tickets at door: $35 (courtside), $18 (reserved) or $13 (general admission) for each two-game session.

* Parking: $5.

* On the web: For updates, follow courier-journal.com/sports/Kentucky-hs and Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) on Twitter.