Girls Sweet 16 | Top scorers, rebounders, more

GIRLS SWEET 16 BY THE NUMBERS
LITKENHOUS RATING
1. Butler (#1 in state), 117.9
2. Mercer County (#2 in state), 113.6
3. Simon Kenton (#3 in state), 113.5
4. Sacred Heart (#5 in state), 111.5
5. Murray (#8 in state), 108.2
6. Franklin County (#9 in state), 107.7
7. Holmes (#12 in state), 105.7
8. Clark County (#16 in state), 100.8
9. Henderson County (#17 in state), 100.5
10. Nelson County, 97.3
11. Boyd County, 97.1
12. Russell County, 92.1
13. (tie) Grayson County, 88.7
13. (tie) Paintsville, 88.7
15. Harlan, 84.6
16. Knott County Central, 83.3
ENROLLMENT
1. Henderson County, 2,026
2. Simon Kenton, 1,772
3. Butler, 1,683
4. Clark County, 1,586
5. Grayson County, 1,309
6. Franklin County, 1,001
7. Boyd County, 886
8. Russell County, 858
9. Nelson County, 857
10. Mercer County, 831
11. Sacred Heart, 830
12. Holmes, 828
13. Knott County Central, 587
14. Murray, 458
15. Paintsville, 224
16. Harlan, 221
SCORING OFFENSE
1. Mercer County, 74.5
2. Butler, 70.5
3. Nelson County, 69.2
4. Sacred Heart, 68.4
5. Simon Kenton, 67.6
6. Murray, 66.2
7. Franklin County, 66.0
8. Knott County Central, 65.4
9. Clark County 64.9
10. Boyd County, 62.7
11. Henderson County, 61.9
12. Holmes, 59.3
13. Paintsville, 59.2
14. Russell County, 57.9
15. Harlan, 56.2
16. Grayson County, 53.2
SCORING DEFENSE
1. Butler, 39.8
2. Holmes, 40.4
3. Grayson County, 41.5
4. Murray, 42.5
5. Clark County, 44.5
6. Paintsville, 45.6
7. Knott County Central, 45.7
8. Franklin County, 46.2
9. Henderson County, 47.00
10. Grayson County, 47.02
11. Harlan, 47.9
12. Simon Kenton, 48.3
13. Nelson County, 48.7
14. Boyd County, 49.5
15. Sacred Heart, 49.6
16. Mercer County, 53.2
TOP 16 SCORERS
1. Jordan Brock, Harlan, 25.1
2. Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County, 21.7
3. Alisha Owens, Henderson County, 19.3
4. Ally Niece, Simon Kenton, 18.8
5. Marly Walls, Nelson County, 18.5
6. Emma Lander, Henderson County, 16.3
7. Grace White, Grayson County, 16.1
8. Macey Turley, Murray, 15.9
9. Shyla Calbert, Nelson County, 15.87
10. Seygan Robins, Mercer County, 15.83
11. Princess Stewart, Franklin County, 15.5
12. Jaynice Stovall, Holmes, 14.8
13. Jaelynn Penn, Butler, 14.7
14. Grace Berger, Sacred Heart, 14.5
15. Kaitlyn Coffey, Russell County, 13.67
16. Laila Johnson, Holmes, 13.65
TOP 16 REBOUNDERS
1. Grace Berger, Sacred Heart, 8.6
2. Tyrah McClendon-Englemon, Holmes, 8.34
3. LaShaya Carman, Russell County, 8.32
4. Rebecca Cook, Franklin County, 8.31
5. Grace White, Grayson County, 8.2
6. Kaitlyn Coffey, Russell County, 7.67
7. Presley Chirico, Paintsville, 7.66
8. Kira Harman, Nelson County, 7.4
9. Alexis Burpo, Murray, 7.3
10. Shemaya Behanan, Clark County, 7.2
11. Ally Niece, Simon Kenton, 6.9
12. Princess Stewart, Franklin County, 6.8
13. Jaelynn Penn, Butler, 6.70
14. Maddie Waldrop, Murray, 6.65
15. Alisha Owens, Henderson County, 6.5
16. Lyric Houston, Mercer County, 6.0
TOP 16 3-POINTERS MADE
1. Jordan Brock, Harlan, 127
2. Lexy Lake, Mercer County, 89
3. Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County, 83
4. Kiki Samsel, Sacred Heart, 82
5. Kamari Graham, Holmes, 81
6. Seygan Robins, Mercer County, 77
7. Hunter Reeves, Boyd County, 71
8. (tie) Shelby Harmeyer, Simon Kenton, 60
8. (tie) Alexandria Mayes, Murray, 60
10. (tie) Shyla Calbert, Nelson County, 59
10. (tie) Noah Canady, Harlan, 59
10. (tie) Brittany Lawson, Murray, 59
10. (tie) Shannon Smith, Grayson County, 59
14. Emma Lander, Henderson County, 56
15. (tie) Bailee Harney, Simon Kenton, 54
15. (tie) Tasia Jeffries, Butler, 54
15. (tie) Kindall Talley, Franklin County, 54